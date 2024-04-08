Are you an owner (or frequent user) of the Sony a7S III and want to be able to import your own custom LUTs to your camera, but are frustrated by Sony’s omission of this functionality? Well, then we have good news for you. Well, maybe not good news just yet, but we have active news to share with you.

There is a petition up on Change.org that is imploring Sony to add the ability to import custom LUTs to this one particular mirrorless camera of theirs, which is quite frustrating to owners as most other Sony cameras have this functionality.

Let’s take a look at the Sony a7S III, and this new petition, explore what’s going on, and share how you can help change camera history.

Custom LUTs for Your Sony a7S III While we’ll get into the specs and overall pros and cons of the Sony a7S III itself below, here’s what you need to know about this petition and what its aims are. Started by Andy Jackson, the petition is officially titled “Implement Custom LUT Option on the Sony a7s3” and currently has over 700 signatures, well on its way to its goal of over 1,000. The full text of the petition talks about users' love of the camera, yet frustrations with not having this functionality to greatly benefit the value efficiency and flexibility in their work. Here’s the full statement: As an avid user of the Sony a7s3, I have grown to appreciate its high-quality features and capabilities. However, there is one feature that could significantly enhance my experience - the ability to add custom LUTs directly on the camera.

The addition of this feature would not only benefit me but also thousands of other users who value efficiency and flexibility in their work.

Sony has always been at the forefront of innovation in photography and videography. By implementing this feature, they will once again prove their commitment to meeting user needs and staying ahead in technology.

Please sign this petition if you support adding a custom LUT option directly onto the Sony a7s3 camera. Your signature can make all the difference in bringing about this much-needed change.

Both Sony and the “Sony A7s3 Development Team” are listed as the decision makers for whom the petition is directly addressing. And, if you’re already sold on signing the petition yourself, you can do so here.

The Pros and Cons of the Sony a7S III As the petition founder states, the Sony a7S III is quite a popular and well-received camera for all types of content creators. Both photographers and videographers have given positive reviews to this Sony mirrorless, as they have with just about all of the Sony Alpha series cameras and the a7S cameras before it. With a 12MP full-frame sensor, the a7S III is capable of recording UHD 4K video at 120p and internal 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling. It also can capture 16-bit Raw output and overall has great performance and noise reduction along with a wide dynamic range. Yet why doesn’t it allow the importing of custom LUTs? Sony offers this functionality to its FX line cameras like the FX3, FX6, and FX30, as well as many of its vlog-focused cameras like the a7C II and ZV-E1. So, while not every Sony camera has this feature, it would seem like Sony might be able to provide it. Here are the full specs and current prices if you’re interested in checking the Sony a7S III out yourself: 12MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K 120p Video, 10-Bit 4:2:2 Internal

16-Bit Raw Output, HLG & S-Cinetone

759-Point Fast Hybrid AF

9.44m-Dot QXGA OLED EVF

3.0" 1.44m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

5-Axis SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Extended ISO 40-409600, 10 fps Shooting

Dual CFexpress Type A/SD Card Slots

