One of the most talked about cameras of 2024 had to be the Sony BURANO. Designed as a high-end cinema camera tailored for the run-and-gun shooter, the BURANO (along with other new cinema cameras like the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K) has helped open up the industry to higher-quality productions with smaller crews.

The BURANO itself has already gotten some major awards, including Top Tech at NAB 2024 . But there have been some improvements that have been requested by shooters, and it is rumored to be coming. That day is here now, as Sony has just announced some major new features for the BURANO with a new version 2.0.

Let’s look at what the Sony BURANO version 2.0 will feature, including new recording formats, monitoring and SDI output updates, and exposure tools.

Sony BURANO Version 2.0 So, the highlight here to most filmmakers and video pros interested in the BURANO will most likely be these new recording formats. BURANO version 2.0 will feature a new 3.8K Full Frame crop that will be able to make use of nearly the entire sensor to record up to 120 fps. There’s also a new 1.9K mode that will be able to record up to 240 fps. The BURANO 2.0 will also include the addition of a 1.8x setting to de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses, plus some extra high frame rate modes. These new recording modes and settings will help filmmakers and video pros make use of faster sensor performance and ramp into some new proxy recording formats.

Other BURANO 2.0 Improvements Along with the new recording formats mentioned above, the Sony BURANO version 2.0 will also receive some enhanced image output features, specifically when using the S-Log3 look or other 3D User LUTs. Autofocus performance is also set to be improved when recording at frame rates between 23.98 and 29.97. The BURANO 2.0 is also getting standardized SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVCii—the former will also get image stabilization metadata and breathing compensation along with clip name and time code metadata as well. Here’s the full list of the improvements set to come to the Sony BURANO version 2.0: New Recording Formats FFcrop 3.8K 16:9, up to 120fps S35 4.3K 4:3 aspect imager scan mode, for anamorphic shooting, up to 60fps S35 1.9K 16:9 up to 240fps

Addition of a 1.8x setting to De-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses

Addition of 24.00 fps to X-OCN 16:9 imager scan modes

Additional exposure tools (High/Low key)

Support for Active/High Image stabilization in FF crop 6K, S35 1.9K 16:9

Addition of S&Q selection increments: 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, 110 fps

Expansion of White Balance memory positions from 3 to 8

Inclusion of VF Gamma Display Assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring

Standardization of SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVC modes

Addition to support ‘surround OSD camera status information’ to camera output

Addition of breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN

Price and Availability Sony has shared that this new version 2.0 of the BURANO is planned to be released sometime in March of this year. The update will be free to download and can be accessed directly on the camera or using a computer. For more info, you can check out Sony’s full roadmap post here . If you’re interested in learning more about the BURANO as it currently stands, here are the full specs and purchase options. Compact, Highly Mobile Design

Full-Frame CMOS 8.6K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

In-Body Image Stabilization|E & PL Mount

Dual-Base 800/3200 ISO Range

Electronically Variable 0.6-21ND Filter

Phase Detection AF | Face/Eye Tracking

Full Frame & Super 35 Sensor Modes

Supports Multiple Frame Rates & Codecs

Dual CFexpress Type B Card Slots