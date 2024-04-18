Since first being announced back in September of last year, the Sony BURANO has been the talk of the town, so to speak. And from Sony’s slow-roll approach to rolling the camera out to filmmakers to review before finally being released into the wild last month , it feels like Sony has been tightly guarding the BURANO a bit to hedge any bets against it not being well-received.

However, with news from NAB Show 2024 being far and away largely positive, Sony can consider the BURANO officially here—again, so to speak—especially on the heels of NAB Show 2024 announcing that it’s one of their best overall picks in multiple categories.

NAB Show 2024 Product of the Year Winners Announced via NAB Show’s website, the 2024 “Product of the Year” winners span across many different categories and include plenty of winners in each section. These selections do a pretty great job of representing not just the buzz from the floor but are a reflection of what the experts and judges feel about these new cameras and products. “These winners represent the most cutting-edge advancements and technologies shaping the future of content creation, distribution, and monetization. They are driving the industry forward, and we are excited to recognize them as they break through with a remarkable range of solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry. We’re excited to see how these advancements will empower storytellers and connect audiences in entirely new ways.” — Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB Global Connections and Events. And so it’s with great fanfare that NAB Show 2024 has shared its big winners, but the top prize itself is obviously the pinnacle.

Sony BURANO Wins Top Tech at NAB 2024 The Sony BURANO found its name multiple times across the winners list this year. Firstly, the BURANO was selected as one of the best cameras in the “Create” category of this year’s NAB Show, alongside other cameras like the recently announced Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K, the Fujifilm X100VI, and the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, amongst other cameras from RED Digital Cinema and other smaller brand names. However, alongside the inclusion in this list, the Sony BURANO also took home the “Best Overall” in the “Create” category, as well as the “Best Overall in Top Tech” award, which could be considered as the de facto top prize at NAB Show 2024 overall. So, for those who might have only been slightly curious about the BURANO before and its solo cine-shooting possibilities, you have no more excuses to check it out and see how it might potentially be an option for you and your mobile, full-frame, high-end shooting needs.

