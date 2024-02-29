While it’s not uncommon for cameras to get firmware updates quite soon after launch, it is a bit rare that we get news of firmware updates for a camera that hasn’t shipped yet—for some at least.

To calm any panic though, the Sony BURANO appears ready to ship (or already shipped) here at the start of the 2024 spring season. The BURANO also, by all accounts, sounds like it’s still very much going to be the game-changing hit new cinema camera that it’s promised to be.

We’ve already gotten some through “get started” guides, plus a cool early access online menu simulator for the camera, and all indications point to this version 1.1 update being just a nice boost to BURANO owners or renters for as soon as they get their hands on it.

Here are all the new features and improvements set to come to the BURANO as soon as that happens.

Sony BURANO Version 1.1 As mentioned above, it’s no alarm really at all that this firmware update is being announced. And while it doesn’t appear to be ready to download yet, it is a part of Sony’s roadmap for their new BURANO cinema camera. The biggest news here might be its addition of a 4:3 recording mode, which could be quite helpful for both solo filmmakers and indie film crews alike. It also sounds like Sony is gearing up the BURANO with extra de-squeeze settings and functions to be more compatible with anamorphic lenses, an indication that they expect the camera to be popular with higher-end video professionals and ready for bigger projects on day one. The rest of the updates aren’t huge really, but it’s still an interesting quirk that Sony is throwing out there by roadmapping these improvements right as the camera is on the cusp of launching worldwide.

Firmware Update Features and Improvements Here’s a full list of the new features and improvements reported to be available with BURANO update version 1.1 (which is tentatively set to be available in August or September of 2024): Addition of the S700 Protocol over Ethernet* support allowing remote control of Sony’s camera

Addition of a 1.5x setting to the De-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses

Support for Multi Matrix Indicator

* S700 Protocol over Ethernet is a protocol that realizes S700P over TCP/IP

Future BURANO Features and Improvements Sony also shared some roadmap improvements and features (including the aforementioned 4:3 recording mode that will also be released at an unspecified future time), including: 4:3 aspect imager scan modes

Addition of a 1.8x setting to the De-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses

Update of HDMI output to avoid overlap of camera status information with monitoring image

To follow along with the roadmap and future updates, you can check for more info directly on Sony's page here