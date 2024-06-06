While the buzz has died down just a little bit, thanks in part perhaps to Blackmagic Design announcing their new flagship URSA Cine 12K at NAB 2024 this year, as well as due to AI taking up a lot of headlines. But the Sony BURANO continues to be one of the most fascinating, and popular, new cameras of the year.

And while solo shooters and production crews alike continue to explore renting (or even purchasing) the BURANO for their projects and shoots, Sony—for their part—continues to crank out new resources and ways to promote the camera.

In the latest BURANO news, Sony has revealed a roadmap of the next couple of firmware updates which should be coming to the BURANO here in the next couple of years. So, if you’re curious to see what the BURANO will have to offer in the future, here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming to BURANO versions 1.1 and 2.0.

Sony BURANO Version 1.1 Planned for release later this month in June 2024, the highlights of this next firmware version 1.1 are going to be new features for live event productions as well as the addition of a 1.5x de-squeeze display for anamorphic lenses. This version 1.1 will add S700 Protocol over Ethernet which will enable remote control of a BURANO using an RCP (remote control panel). In addition, the BURANO Version 1.1 will also allow support for Sony’s Monitor & Control app version 2.0.0 which should enable in-demand features such as the Multi-Camera Monitoring function for iPadOS which allows feeds to up to four cameras, precise exposure monitoring including such as waveform, histogram, false color, and zebra. Some other features include intuitive focus control, and frequently used functions' control as similar operation as Sony's CineAlta cameras using a mobile device, such as frame rate, ND filter, sensitivity, look, shutter speed, and white balance.

Sony BURANO Version 2.0 The next firmware update for the BURANO is set to be released in March 2025 (or perhaps later) and will offer many new features and improvements requested from the user community, including new recording formats, new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements. Version 2.0 will also include new recording formats including a new 3.8K Full Frame crop that leverages nearly the entire sensor and can shoot up to 120 fps. This new recording mode allows the filmmaker to prioritize faster sensor performance depending on the needs of their application. In addition, this BURANO Version 2.0 will also add a 1.8x de-squeeze setting as well as additional high frame rate (S & Q) modes including 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, and 110 fps. Version 2.0 also offers monitoring improvements, including standardized SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVC and an improved on-screen display that places camera status information outside of the image. Version 2.0 will also include View Finder Gamma Display Assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring. BURANO Version 2.0 also includes additional exposure tools (High/Low Key) derived from the flagship VENICE camera system. Version 2.0 will also expand white balance memory presets from 3 to 8 and support Active/High Image Stabilization in Full-Frame 6K and Super 35 1.9K 16:9 imager modes.

As mentioned above, the new BURANO Version 1.1 will be available here in late June 2024. And BURANO Version 2.0 will be available in March 2025 or later.

Full-Frame CMOS 8.6K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

In-Body Image Stabilization|E & PL Mount

Dual-Base 800/3200 ISO Range

Electronically Variable 0.6-21ND Filter

Phase Detection AF | Face/Eye Tracking

Full-Frame & Super35 Sensor Modes

Supports Multiple Frame Rates & Codecs

Dual CFExpress Type B Card Slots