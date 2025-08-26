Sony’s Latest Firmware Updates for Several FX-Line Cameras Offer “BIG” New Features
Sony is adding BIG6 Home Screens and other new features to the FX3, FX3A, and FX30. Here’s what you need to know about these free updates.
While this news might sound like Sony is launching its own Power 5 Conference to the NCAA college football, we’re excited to share what this new BIG6 home screen is and how it works with several of Sony’s popular FX-line cameras.
Set to offer new firmware updates for the Sony FX3, FX3A, and the FX30, Sony is rolling out firmware updates that will add BIG6 home screens, new magnification options to the cameras’ de-squeeze display features, and even external BRAW recording options via HDMI when using a compatible video assist recorder.
Let’s look at these updates and see how you can get started with them today for free.
Sony FX-Line Firmware Updates
While firmware updates for cameras are quite common, you know it’s a bigger deal than usual when updates are being rolled out for several cameras at once. These firmware updates, which are different versions for each of the three aforementioned FX-line cameras, are bringing several new features.
The biggest news here is the addition of a new BIG6 home screen to these three Sony cameras. If you’ve used an FX2 before, you might have seen this in action, but the BIG6 is a nice addition as it allows shooters to more easily review their shooting settings and equipment configuration when shooting movies.
These firmware updates will also add 1.5x and 1.6x magnifications to the De-Squeeze Display, add support for the Focus Magnifier and Auto Magnifier in MF settings while using the Bright Monitor feature, and add RAW video output via HDMI.
You can find out more and download these firmware updates on Sony’s website here.
- Sony FX30: The New Entry-Level Cinema Camera to Beat? ›
- The Sony FX3 Gets the Netflix Stamp of Approval—Here's Why You Should Care ›
- Here's How the Sony FX3 Performs as a Single Shooter Camera ›
- Sony FX3 Gets a Professional Workflow Overhaul—LOG and LUTs, Baby! ›
- Sony Fixes Minor Audio Issues with FX6 Firmware Update Version 5.01 ›
- Sony Updates FX6, FX3, and FX30 With Features We All Want ›