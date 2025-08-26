While this news might sound like Sony is launching its own Power 5 Conference to the NCAA college football, we’re excited to share what this new BIG6 home screen is and how it works with several of Sony’s popular FX-line cameras.

Set to offer new firmware updates for the Sony FX3, FX3A, and the FX30, Sony is rolling out firmware updates that will add BIG6 home screens, new magnification options to the cameras’ de-squeeze display features, and even external BRAW recording options via HDMI when using a compatible video assist recorder.

Let’s look at these updates and see how you can get started with them today for free.