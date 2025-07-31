Slightly big news for Sony VENICE 2 owners. Or, more likely, big news for Sony VENICE 2 occasional renters. Sony is rolling out a new v4.0 firmware update for the VENICE 2 that is set to add some notable new features.

The biggest update here is going to be the addition of EL Zone exposure system capabilities within the VENICE 2, as well as the ability to add up to three different colored frame lines at the same time. Let’s look at this new update for the Sony VENICE 2 and explore what it means, plus how you can download and install the update today.

Sony VENICE 2 Firmware Update 4.0 While present innocuously enough in the write-up for the firmware update on Sony’s website, this new v4.0 update for the VENICE 2 does have some pretty helpful improvements. The big news here is support for the CBK-3621XS Camera Extension System and the introduction of the EL Zone system as a new function. We’ll explore the EL Zone exposure system a bit more below, but the only other notes for the firmware update to add are that this v4.0 will also improve usability and operability, as well as improve some other nameless functions. You know, your usual firmware update stuff. Credit: Sony

What is EL Zone Exposure? What’s most interesting, though, is the introduction of the new function of EL Zone exposure. Developed by cinematographer Ed Lachman, ASC, the EL Zone exposure system shows specific colors for each stop above and below 18% grey, which allows cinematographers to quickly assess lighting in a scene without having to translate IRE to exposure and light density. Here’s a great video where Lachman explains how EL Zone works when integrated into other systems like SmallHD’s PageOS Firmware.