To figure out someone's favorite movies, you usually have to stalk their Letterboxd account or have a conversation with them in real life. But for Stephen King, all you have to do is look at his Twitter account.

Last night, the esteemed author sent out a list of movies he loves, and it's quite the watch list.

Let's dive in.

Stephen King's Favorite Movies Stephen King posted a list of his 10 favorite movies. He noted that the list excludes some of the well-known adaptations of his own books, specifically Misery, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and Stand By Me. Here is the list of his favorite movies, in no particular order. I added in some descriptions about each of them, as well as their directors. Sorcerer (1977) Directed by: William Friedkin Logline: In a remote South American town, four outcasts from different parts of the world take on a dangerous mission to transport a shipment of highly explosive nitroglycerin through treacherous jungle terrain.

The Godfather Part II (1974) Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola Logline: The film presents two parallel storylines: one follows Michael Corleone in the 1950s as he protects and expands the family business, while the other traces the early life of his father, Vito Corleone, from his childhood in Sicily to the founding of his criminal empire in New York City.

The Getaway (1972) Directed by: Sam Peckinpah Logline: A recently paroled convict and his wife go on the run after a bank robbery, pursued by the police and the criminal associates he double-crossed.

Groundhog Day (1993) Directed by: Harold Ramis Logline: A cynical TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over again in a small town he despises, forcing him to re-examine his life and priorities.

Casablanca (1942) Directed by: Michael Curtiz Logline: In World War II-era Casablanca, a cynical American expatriate's life is turned upside down when his former lover and her Resistance leader husband show up at his nightclub seeking safe passage to America.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) Directed by: John Huston Logline: Three down-on-their-luck Americans in 1920s Mexico team up to prospect for gold, but greed and paranoia soon threaten to tear their partnership apart.

Jaws (1975) Directed by: Steven Spielberg Logline: When a great white shark terrorizes a small island community, the local police chief, a marine biologist, and a grizzled fisherman set out to hunt it down.

Mean Streets (1973) Directed by: Martin Scorsese Logline: A small-time hood in New York's Little Italy struggles to reconcile his Catholic faith and his criminal lifestyle while trying to keep his reckless best friend out of trouble with loan sharks.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Directed by: Steven Spielberg Logline: After an encounter with a UFO, an Indiana electrical lineman becomes obsessed with finding out more, leading him on a cross-country journey to a mysterious location where he believes he will make contact.

Double Indemnity (1944) Directed by: Billy Wilder Logline: An insurance salesman is lured into a murderous plot by a seductive housewife who wants to kill her husband and collect on a double indemnity insurance policy.

It's interesting, but there aren't many modern movies on the list, and it's pretty 1970s-heavy as well. You can kind of assume that was the heyday of King's life, and I bet he has great memories associated with seeing a lot of those films theatrically. Spielberg has two entries on the list, but the rest of the directors just have one. I also felt pretty proud that I had already seen all these films, but maybe it's time for a rewatch for a few of them. What do you think about all these titles? Do they reveal anything about King himself?

