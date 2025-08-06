From the minds of Peter and Michael Cioni, Strada has been pushing some bold new ideas and technology into the film and video industry for the past few years, with Strada, a company, pushing the boundaries of how editing can eventually be fully moved to the cloud.

Strada Agent promises to continue that development with new improvements to the company’s direct-to-edit file transfer technologies. Aiming to completely reinvent how to connect cameras directly to editors and eliminate the bottlenecks that have slowed down production teams for years, here’s what you need to know about this new technology.