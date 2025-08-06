If the Future of Video Editing Isn’t AI, Could it Be Direct-to-Edit File Transferring?
According to Strada, the company’s new Strada Agent is here to usher in the future of file transfer with direct-to-edit workflows.
From the minds of Peter and Michael Cioni, Strada has been pushing some bold new ideas and technology into the film and video industry for the past few years, with Strada, a company, pushing the boundaries of how editing can eventually be fully moved to the cloud.
Strada Agent promises to continue that development with new improvements to the company’s direct-to-edit file transfer technologies. Aiming to completely reinvent how to connect cameras directly to editors and eliminate the bottlenecks that have slowed down production teams for years, here’s what you need to know about this new technology.
Delivery from the Set to the Editor
Showcased in a video series above, this latest episode from the Strada team imagines a world where crews are able to push files directly from set to an editor anywhere in the world without needing to upload to a cloud.
Strada's revolutionary peer-to-peer technology aims to create an instant connection between cameras, computers, and collaborators, which allows your creative team to remotely access files directly from a DIT cart or even a camera seconds after it was recorded.
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown that showcases how crews can improve their workflows with cameras that record to internal cards (RED Raptor cameras) and wirelessly accessible cameras (Blackmagic Ursa Cine).
CASE STUDY CHAPTERS
- 0:00 Introduction
- 0:53 The collaboration team
- 1:39 Setting up the shoot
- 1:57 RED Camera setup
- 2:47 RED camera proxy workflow
- 4:00 Integrating Strada's Peer-to-Peer network
- 5:19 No cloud upload needed
- 5:59 Connecting multiple people to the network
- 7:21 Sharing from Premiere Pro
- 8:11 Understanding the power of Peer-to-Peer
- 8:28 The Power of Blackmagic Ursa
- 9:21 Setting up SMB file sharing in Ursa
- 10:39 Direct delivery from Ursa to Editor
- 11:28 Direct camera-to-editor workflow
- 12:04 Watching edits while still shooting
- 12:46 Understanding Strada workflow
- 13:00 Benefits of Strada peer-to-peer network
- 13:18 Invitation
If you’re curious to learn more about Strada Agent, check out the company’s website here.
