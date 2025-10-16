Instantly Connect and Access Terabytes of Media From Anywhere With the New Strada Mobile App
Strada has introduced a new mobile app that promises to let filmmakers, content creators, and creative producers access every hard drive, folder, and file directly from their smartphones.
If you’re a filmmaker, or pretty much anyone else working in video content and media, and you’re looking to ditch the cloud yet still access your media from anywhere (and transfer your files seamlessly across the globe), then you’ve likely heard of Strada and the company’s unique direct drive-to-drive transfer capabilities.
Fresh off the launch of the company’s Strada Agent, which promises to deliver direct-to-edit transfer technologies and a complete reinvention of how to connect cameras directly to editors, eliminating production bottlenecks, the company has a new mobile app version that is also quite promising.
Here’s what you need to know about the Strada mobile app.
Introducing the Strada Mobile App
As showcased in a launch video, the Strada mobile app is here to offer a way for every hard drive, folder, and file to be accessible on the go with this new mobile offering. Users will be able to browse, play, and export their media from anywhere on iOS and Android devices.
The goal is to allow filmmakers and creative stakeholders to have all of their media always within reach. This means that users will be able to instantly connect to their own computer and explore any connected drive, folder, or even camera card, all from their phone.
Users will be able to access drives shared by collaborators, making remote work and on-the-go file management more seamless, too.
When up and running, someone could easily transfer and download files directly to their phone with a helpful download feature, virtually turning their mobile device into unlimited storage. A nice offering that could honestly save some major money for bigger producers.
Price and Availability
Strada is available to try for free and accessible via a subscription plan with basic accounts starting at $8/month and unlimited accounts starting at $24/month. You can find more info on Strada’s website here.
