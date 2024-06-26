We’ve all seen the odd trend going around with viral content creators holding their wireless lapel microphones as if they’re '90s-era news anchors. We’ve also seen YouTubers choose to put their RØDE wireless mics on their heads, or in other very noticeable (and probably uncomfortable) positions that are a bit odd visually.

What if we told you that it might make more sense to keep your wireless microphone system hidden and out of sight?

Well, if that’s your goal then this new white version of the Rode Wireless ME microphone system is a great way to do just that. Let’s take a look.

White Rode Wireless ME Introduced as a streamlined and easy-to-use wireless microphone system that lets content creators, vloggers, influencers, and mobile journalists et al experience levels quickly and confidently incorporate hands-free wireless audio into their productions—regardless of whether they're shooting on a camera, tablet, or mobile device. The RØDE Wireless ME white edition features two clip-on microphones and transmitters, not to mention the two-channel receiver also sports a built-in mic, making it possible to record audio from the camera operator. All are great options for two-person interviews and documentaries where you don't want your gear to stand out. Boasting secure Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission at a range of up to 328 feet, the dual-channel system is ready upon powering up, with no menus or finicky dials to worry about—just instant functionality with easy-to-see LEDs that provide critical information at a glance. Plus, when you're ready for more, use Rode's companion apps to access a powerful feature set and customize your settings.

Price and Availability The RØDE Wireless ME system has been out for some time and is available as a single unit or a double in black. However, if you want this new white edition, it’s available for pre-order now for two transmitters only. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Interviews, Vlogs, and Podcasts

Clip-On Transmitter/Mic with 3.5mm Jack

Dual-Channel Receiver with Built-In Mic

Easy Setup, Intelligent GainAssist

Includes Cables for Camera/Mobile Device

7-Hr Rechargeable Batteries + USB Power

Powerful Features/Customization via App

328' Line-of-Sight Range

Includes two Transmitters

Includes three Furry Windscreens