While audio might be the biggest (and buzziest) part of filmmaking and video production, we often forget that it’s still very much a huge industry that has some major players in deeply competitive battles for market supremacy.

One of these latest battles comes from the likes of DJI and Godox who are competing to create the best wireless microphone system for on-the-run content creators or indie filmmakers. The new Godox Cube-C (a follow-up to the company’s popular Cube-S which was released just back in August) takes aim at the recently released DJI Mic Mini.

Let’s take a look at this new Cube-C wireless microphone and its camera-optimized design to see if it might be the better choice for content creators using cameras for video.

Introducing the Godox Cube-C The new Godox Cube-C aims to follow up on the success of the Cube-S by creating a new Cube Combo, a comprehensive audio kit that is designed to seamlessly integrates both microphones. Tailored to empower creators using smartphones, cameras, desktops, or other mobile devices, this new mic system should ensure professional-grade sound for every scenario. The new Cube-C features a redesigned storage layout making its size almost 30% smaller than before. The Cube-C also takes portability and density to the next level with an ultra-compact charging case that securely holds two mics and a receiver, making it easy to carry and ready to perform anywhere. The microphone itself, which is characterized by its supreme delicacy and compact dimensions of 0.98"x0.96"x0.49", is an exceptionally small and low-profile—yet capable audio gear. With its transmitters weighing only 7g, it is highly versatile for a wide range of applications. Godox Cube-C Godox

Hi-Res Audio Quality The Cube-C should be quite capable when it comes to audio quality as well offering some superior acoustic engineering that can bring a 48kHz/24bit sampling rate, >70dB SNR, and a Max. 115dB SPL. The Cube-C will also feature advanced audio treatment technology to enable gentle and intense noise reduction modes, effectively minimizing unwanted ambient sounds from subtle room hums to bustling traffic noise for optimal recording quality. Each TX and RX exhibits 10 hours of operation on a single charge. And, with 3 additional charges available from the powerful 2300mAh charging case, the system will hold an impressive 40 hours of total recording, ensuring ample power for continuous use. Furthermore, with a high gain antenna to enhance RF resistance, the Cube-C will be able to provide up to 300M (1000ft) transmission range, which should enable stable recording across extended distances and expanding creative possibilities. Godox Cube-C Godox