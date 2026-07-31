Yeah, I’ll say it. Die Hard is a great movie, but it’s not my favorite in its genre. It’s also, admittedly, not the first movie in the same format, and it could be called a remake, or if not, at least a self-aware update on a film format that came long before it.

Still, Die Hard is undoubtedly one of the most popular action movies of all time, and its breakout success launched careers and gave the go-ahead to many films that tried to copy it, both directly and indirectly. Also, a victim of its time, the VHS revolution was in full force, and many “Die Hard but in a…” rip-offs followed, with varying degrees of success.

But today, I’m here to argue that the best of these copycats, rip-offs, or homages, whatever you want to call them, was Sudden Death in 1995 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Here’s why, and what we can learn from its successful copycattery.

The 'Die Hard' Formula So, for some dates up front, Die Hard was released in 1988 and was a huge hit. It launched Bruce Willis as an action star;; it gave us arguably the best action movie villain of all time, if not the most iconic; and it also gave us a new format for many blockbusters and countless direct-to-video ripoffs to copy. And these copycat films do range in scope and quality, with some said to be bigger and more audacious than the originals, as we can see with examples like Speed, Air Force One, and Olympus Has Fallen. We also have the cheaper and sillier ones like Executive Decision, Snakes on a Plane, and Skyscraper. Still, while many might be tempted to put Van Damme’s Sudden Death in the camp of the silly knock-offs, I’m here to argue that, while a bit goofy and over the top at times, it does the format so well that it deserves a new level of recognition.

Van Damme’s 'Sudden Death' Die Hard is the story of a police detective thrust into a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper. Sudden Death is the story of a fire marshal thrust into an extortionist takeover of an NHL playoff game. You can see the subtle difference here, yes? For all its obvious similarities and many beat-for-beat homages, Sudden Death is a movie that knows how to give the people what they want. Die Hard is fun, but Sudden Death is funner, as there really isn’t a silly idea that crosses the film’s mind that it doesn’t explore. What if Van Damme has to fight a bad guy who’s wearing the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot costume? What if Van Damme has to step in to play goalie to send the game into sudden death overtime? What if Van Damme has to create a makeshift flamethrower from his kid’s toy water gun?