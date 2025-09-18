No joke, at lunch today in a cafe, I overheard several people talking about how they had watched the last of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and whether they were happy with the main character's choice of boyfriend. (Spoiler: They were.) I heard one person say, "I'm glad there's going to be a movie."

It's true, mere hours after the season finale, Prime Video announced that the characters would return in a franchise-expanding feature. The feature will be directed by Jenny Han and written by Han and Sarah Kucserka.

Han is the executive producer and showrunner, and also the original author of the young adult book series The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before.



“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” Han said in the press release.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty About?

If you aren't among the show's fervent fans, here's a quick breakdown. The trilogy of books (and three seasons) centers on Isabel "Belly" Conklin and her personal and romantic growth over her summers at Cousins Beach. Her relationships with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah form a love triangle she must navigate.



The series finale culminated in Belly's 22nd birthday in Paris, which is also where the series’ finale red carpet celebration was held.

It's safe to say the show has become a cultural force. Season 3 drew 25 million viewers globally during its first week, and it is the fifth most-watched returning season on Prime Video.

What Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Be About?

Han intimated in the release that there was at least one more "milestone" for her main character.

Although Prime Video isn't letting anything slip, fans of the book series know that there's a pretty big scene missing from Season 3.

In Han's third and final book, We'll Always Have Summer, Belly marries Conrad at the summer house.

Wedding planning offers plenty of potential drama, so there's a solid chance the feature will follow all the dramatic lead-up to the beach ceremony, and with Han at the helm, fans can be assured of all the rich relationship conflict they've grown to love.

