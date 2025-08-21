There's something about stoner comedies that is just a good comfort zone watch. You know you're going to laugh, and maybe they take you back to the first time you saw them, hanging out in someone's basement.

Today, I wanted to gather some of the quotes that always get me from Super Troopers. The cult comedy is just one of those things you can throw on with friends and have a great time.

The film from the Broken Lizard comedy troupe has left a lasting legacy of one-liners that fans have been joyfully repeating for over two decades.

So, let's dive in.

1. "License and registration... chicken-f*cker." This is a moment of pure, unadulterated Farva.

2. "Do I look like a cat to you, boy? Am I jumpin' around all nimbly-bimbly from tree to tree?" Trooper Mac's increasingly weird questions during the cat game are hilarious.

3. "He can't pull over any further!" I think about this scene every time I get pulled over.

4. "I'll believe that when me shit turns purple and smells like rainbow sherbet." Captain O'Hagan's colorful and highly descriptive expression always gets me.

5. "It's for a cop." Man, I love this scene so much. It just fits the bill of the whole movie.

6. "Mother of God." Imagine living your life and not saying this line every time something wild happens to you. Couldn't be me.

7. "I'm sorry, are you saying 'meow'?" The game of "cat" played by the troopers during a traffic stop is a fan-favorite for sure.

8. "Littering and... littering and... littering and... smokin' the reefer." Every time someone has weed around me, I think about this scene.

9. "You boys like Mexico?!" Again, I can't hear the word "Mexico" without thinking of this delivery.

10. "The snozzberries taste like snozzberries." When this drops in the opening scene, you know you're in for a classic.

Summing It All Up These are my favorite quotes from the movie, but you really could pick any line, exchange, or scene, and it would make me laugh. Did I miss any of your favorites?

Let me know what you think in the comments.