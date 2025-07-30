New from the team at SWIT Global, the SWIT CREW series is here to offer some professional wireless video transmission systems for your productions and projects. Designed specifically for filmmakers, broadcasters, and live production crews, the CREW systems aim to offer ultra-stable, low-latency performance with long-range transmission of up to 3 km (about 1.86 miles).

Let’s take a look at the SWIT CREW series and explore what it has to offer.

The New SWIT CREW Series Designed so that each transmitter and receiver in this new CREW ecosystem will be fully modular and interoperable, this entire ecosystem aims to make it possible for crews to mix and match NP-F or V-mount transmitters with their choice of NP-F, V-mount, or panel-style receivers. Ideal for all types of settings, whether you're on set, on stage, or streaming live, the CREW series should be able to deliver the stability, image quality, and freedom you need to operate at the highest—and most series—levels of production. Here are some of the main key features of the SWIT CREW Series: Available in 1.2 km (CREW / CREW-V) and 3 km (CREW MAX / CREW-V MAX) transmission options

Transmitter and receiver are interchangeable between NP-F, V-mount, and Panel types

3G-SDI and HDMI signals at up to 1080p60

Ultra-low latency of just 32ms, even in multi-cast (1TX to 4RX) setups

Supports SDI timecode, metadata, and trigger sync

Smart cooling system with auto/silent modes and overheat protection

USB-C (UVC) video output for live streaming or mobile monitoring

AES-256 encryption with SWIT KUWI 2.0 Pro RF protocol

All-in-one kit options for portable or fixed installation workflows The overall goal for the SWIT CREW series is to provide filmmakers and video professional crews with broadcast-level stability, but in a more flexible, future-proof system.

The New KUWI 2.0 Platform This new SWIT CREW series also debuts a new KUWI 2.0 platform that features longer distances and stronger wall-crossing capabilities. Plus, with the optimized compress codec and RF power adjustment, it will provide a wider coverage for wireless monitoring on video production sets. The CREW series has also further optimized the video codec algorithms, eliminating the color banding effect. With up to 26.8Mbps material-level bitrate, CREW wireless provides indistinguishable video quality from that of wired transmission.



Furthermore, the new KUWI 2.0 platform should enable the full-performance 1 Transmitter to 4 Receivers Multicast with no compromise on distance, latency, or video quality for film crew application. Credit: SWIT