If you’ve ever wanted to truly have the ability to “widen out a bit” on a shot as a director (or non-filmmaker) might ask from time to time, then this might be the lens for you. As a long-anticipated follow-up to its previous model, this new version of the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 brings even more versatility and a nice mix of updated specs and features.

Let’s look at this new “evolved” all-in-one zoom and explore how it could be a nice option for a full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless hybrid shooter.

The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 Designed to be a compact and lightweight zoom lens with an expansive range and aperture, the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is wider and more versatile than its predecessor. It’s also a nice update with the newest imaging technology tailored to work together with your favorite Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras for fast, smooth operation. As an “all-in-one” option (a popular buzzword for wide-range zoom lenses these days), the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 does go quite wide and is also capable of getting close-in with a minimum focus distance of just 6.3” at its wide end, so that shooters can get a 1:1:9 magnification ratio (roughly half-life-size macro). The lens also features an advanced VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) motor that easily powers a fast and accurate autofocus system capable of capturing sharp, detailed imagery.

Price and Availability Overall, this is indeed a versatile, all-in-one zoom lens with lots of range and—actually—not too expensive. If you’re curious to check it out yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/2.8-5.6 to f/16-32

Compact & Advanced All-in-One Zoom

VXD Autofocus System

1:1.9 Maximum Magnification

Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility