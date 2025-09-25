While this might not be true as a blanket statement, it’s pretty much the standard sentiment these days: audio isn’t that fun. At least when compared to video and cinematography. Audio is often an afterthought, and that can be a huge problem—especially if it’s ignored.

To help any interested shooters or video crews level up their audio games, TASCAM has introduced a new FR-AV4 4-channel field recorder and quickswap battery holder that is set to offer a wide range of helpful audio recording features. Let’s check it out.

The TASCAM FR-AV4 Designed to bring production-grade audio to your modern camera rigs and workflows, this slim, aluminum chassis field recorder is easy to mount and durable enough for location work. The TASCAM FR-AV4 features a dedicated camera screw mount that can help speed up setup, while quick-swap BH-4AA battery trays, USB bus power, or an optional AC adapter can cover everything from run-and-gun shoots to all-day studio sessions. Plus, with a 1.9” color touchscreen teamed with a jog wheel, crews will have fast access to routing, metadata, and file management, even when they’re moving.

HDMI and Timecode Features Along with four XLR/TRS combo inputs that feed TASCAM Ultra HDDA microphone preamps (EIN -127 dBu) and dual A/D converters for low-noise capture with extended headroom, the TASCAM FR-AV4 will feature 32-bit float recording with up to 133 dB of usable range. The TASCAM FR-AV4 will also feature a built-in timecode generator and HDMI-based sync that uses a shared master clock. A Record Trigger will further let compatible cameras start and stop the FR-AV4 automatically, minimizing missed takes. Users will also be able to keep their video path intact with 4K/8K pass-through and embedded multichannel audio that plays nicely with monitor-recorders from brands like Blackmagic and Atomos. TASCAM FR-AV4 Credit: B&H