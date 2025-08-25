Designed to offer long-range, zero-delay wireless video at up to 10,000 feet (3 kilometers) over 5 or 6GHz frequencies, the new Bolt 6 XT RX (which comes in V-Mount and Gold Mount options) is set to be compatible with both Bolt 6 and Bolt 4K transmitters and a seamless integration into any existing Bolt 4K or Bolt 6 system.

Let's take a look at this new wireless video receiver and explore what you could work on with this insane range.

The New Teradek Bolt 6 XT 10K RX Credit: Teradek Equipped with one HDMI and two 12G-SDI outputs, the Bolt 6 XT is designed to deliver highly impressive, visually lossless 4K60, 10-bit, 4:2:2 video with HDR support for your projects. It will also feature an integrated directional panel antenna that will be able to provide superior RF performance with minimal interference thanks to its robust internal shielding. It powers via a separately available 14 or 26V V-mount battery mounted on the built-in battery plate. It can be controlled using the Bolt app, which facilitates device pairing and provides fine-tuned frequency adjustments, along with advanced RF diagnostics via its built-in spectrum analyzer.

Visually Lossless 4K60 4:2:2 Video Credit: Teradek As mentioned above, this new Teradek Bolt 6 XT 10K RX receiver will be able to deliver visually lossless 4Kp60 4:2:2 video via two 12G-SDI outputs. The Bolt 6 XT 10K RX ensures professional-grade image quality. Its all-in-one enclosure design will not only boost range and reliability in challenging RF environments, but will also be able to help eliminate the hassle of external antenna cables. This results in a much cleaner setup, expediting deployment from its case onto a C-stand. To further maximize range, users can enable Broadcast Mode on both Bolt 6 XT or LT TX.

Price and Availability The new Teradek Bolt 6 XT 10K RX is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 10,000' Range Receiver for Bolt 4K/6

Supports up to 4K60 10-Bit 4:2:2 HDR

2 x 12G-SDI, 1 x HDMI Outputs

Built-In Gold Mount Battery Plate

Integrated Directional Panel Antenna