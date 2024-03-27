The Spider-Verse movies have taken animation by storm and captured the hearts of audiences of all ages. And now, they've made a new short film in the same universe that has a higher calling.

Sony Pictures Animation teamed up with the Kevin Love Fund to release the animated short film, "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story."

The idea is that this short film will be integrated into the Kevin Love Fund’s new mental health-focused lesson plan, “The Hero Within.”

It allows students to tell their own story through the lens of mental health awareness via an interactive curriculum including a creative storyboard activity. You can learn more here.

Check out the short below.

THE SPIDER WITHIN: A SPIDER-VERSE STORY | Official Short Film (Full) | Sony Animation

In The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager and as Spider-Man. The short film was developed and produced in the first year of Sony Pictures Animation (SPA) and Sony Pictures Imageworks’ (SPI) Leading and Empowering New Storytellers (LENS) program, which is a 9-month leadership training program that provides candidates from underrepresented groups with an opportunity to gain valuable leadership experience in animation. Thr short film was directed by Jarelle Dampier and written by Khaila Amazan, and produced by LENS program creators Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenburg.

Clara Chan served as vfx supervisor and Joe Darko who served as animation supervisor.

Let me know what you think in the comments.