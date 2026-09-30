As No Film School's resident Philadelphian, I am compelled to write every article we brainstorm on the Rocky franchise.

That means that even in Rocky III, a movie where I feel like the character got a tad goofy, I must write about how one line actually kind of summed up the entire ethos of the movie series.

It's a line delivered closer to where I live now, on a California beach, where Rocky and Apollo have a frank conversation about what it takes ot make it in this world.

In a franchise built on gritty speeches and bruised knuckles, this zinger really gets to the point and brings the whole movie together.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

Rocky III is such a weird movie. It's got this solid background of two movies built on boxing and legacy. In this one, we see Rocky sort of play the Apollo character in that Clubber Lang challenges him.

That's a really interesting concept, but we also have Hulk Hogan actually wrestling Rocky in some scenes, and I always feel like this is where the story got campy, only to bring it back in the fourth installment.

Anyway, by the time Rocky III hits its midpoint, Rocky Balboa is totally broken.

He lost his title to Clubber Lang, Mickey is dead, and he realizes a lot of his past fights were softballs meant to build his ego and pad his pockets.

Enter Apollo Creed, there to help Rocky pick himself up via montage and pep talks.

They have a memorable sprint on the beach, but the real advice comes in the ring while sparring. That's where Apollo has to lay into Rocky and let him know that nothing is guaranteed.

"There is no tomorrow!"

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What The Quote Means

You're smart enough to get this on your own. Nothing is guaranteed; you may have to hang it up and retire; you may die in the ring fighting a Russian, so why not go out in control?

Why not train and work hard and just go for your dreams? You never know when this is the last day on earth.

Up until this beat, Rocky’s entire strategy for dealing with his trauma is avoidance.

This is Apollo telling him he has to fight his worries, not push them behind them. Look them in the eyes and train through them to get what you want.

"Tomorrow" is the ultimate security blanket for someone operating in fear. They want to do everything later.

But the time is now!

Carpe Diem!

Summing It All Up

Look, as a writer, I know the struggle to find the right lines that can draw our protagonist from their lowest point back into drive.

Sometimes you have to just make it simple and to the point,

"There's no tomorrow!" is a reminder of how to write high-stakes character breakthroughs and an underdog like Rocky.

These are guys living for the moment and getting what they want now.