In what appears to be another world first, Laowa has unveiled its new ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO, which it claims is " the world’s first full-frame autofocus 35mm lens with true 1:1 life-size magnification.”

Regardless of the claim, it appears to be a unique lens, well-suited for capturing fine micro-textures while still preserving rich environmental context around subjects. And it won’t cost an arm and a leg for those looking to dive into macro photography and videography, perhaps for the first time.

Let’s check it out.

The Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO With a name that comes from the Latin root for “sharp” and "piercing," this new ACRIS aims to be just that. Part of a series for those looking to dive into macro photography and videography, the new Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO aims to combine life-sized detail with a versatile wide-angle perspective. The lens will feature a fast f/2.8 aperture, which should help it deliver sharpness and precision with its autofocus. It will also provide true 1:1 macro reproduction, allowing it to capture subjects at full life-size scale with solid accuracy and clarity. The lens will feature a durable all-metal body and should be up to the task for handling pro-level product, food, nature, or environmental work for photo and/or video.