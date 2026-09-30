In what appears to be another world first, Laowa has unveiled its new ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO, which it claims is " the world’s first full-frame autofocus 35mm lens with true 1:1 life-size magnification.”

Regardless of the claim, it appears to be a unique lens, well-suited for capturing fine micro-textures while still preserving rich environmental context around subjects. And it won’t cost an arm and a leg for those looking to dive into macro photography and videography, perhaps for the first time.

Let’s check it out.

The Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO

With a name that comes from the Latin root for “sharp” and "piercing," this new ACRIS aims to be just that. Part of a series for those looking to dive into macro photography and videography, the new Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO aims to combine life-sized detail with a versatile wide-angle perspective.

The lens will feature a fast f/2.8 aperture, which should help it deliver sharpness and precision with its autofocus. It will also provide true 1:1 macro reproduction, allowing it to capture subjects at full life-size scale with solid accuracy and clarity.

The lens will feature a durable all-metal body and should be up to the task for handling pro-level product, food, nature, or environmental work for photo and/or video.

Price and Availability

Just announced, the new Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO will be available in a wide range of formats, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon EF, Canon RF, and L mount. Here’s a full list of its features and price point.

  • World's First 35mm AF 1:1 Macro Lens
  • Dual-Mode Hybrid Focus System (AF for 0.5m–∞ / Focus Assistance for Macro Range)
  • Apochromatic (APO) Optical Design for Zero Chromatic Aberration
  • Exceptional Edge-to-Edge Sharpness from Infinity to 1:1
  • Fast f/2.8 Aperture for Distinct Subject Isolation & Creamy Bokeh
  • Weather-Sealed Metal Build with Internal Focusing

Price: $449

From Your Site Articles
laowamacro lensmacro photographymacro videography35mm lens​laowa acris 35mm f2.8 1x af macro apo
Cinematography & CamerasTopics