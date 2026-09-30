Meet the World’s First Full-Frame Autofocus 35mm Lens With True 1:1 Life-Size Magnification
A first look at the Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO, a unique lens tailored for macro photography and videography.
In what appears to be another world first, Laowa has unveiled its new ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO, which it claims is " the world’s first full-frame autofocus 35mm lens with true 1:1 life-size magnification.”
Regardless of the claim, it appears to be a unique lens, well-suited for capturing fine micro-textures while still preserving rich environmental context around subjects. And it won’t cost an arm and a leg for those looking to dive into macro photography and videography, perhaps for the first time.
Let’s check it out.
The Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO
With a name that comes from the Latin root for “sharp” and "piercing," this new ACRIS aims to be just that. Part of a series for those looking to dive into macro photography and videography, the new Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO aims to combine life-sized detail with a versatile wide-angle perspective.
The lens will feature a fast f/2.8 aperture, which should help it deliver sharpness and precision with its autofocus. It will also provide true 1:1 macro reproduction, allowing it to capture subjects at full life-size scale with solid accuracy and clarity.
The lens will feature a durable all-metal body and should be up to the task for handling pro-level product, food, nature, or environmental work for photo and/or video.
Price and Availability
Just announced, the new Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO will be available in a wide range of formats, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon EF, Canon RF, and L mount. Here’s a full list of its features and price point.
- World's First 35mm AF 1:1 Macro Lens
- Dual-Mode Hybrid Focus System (AF for 0.5m–∞ / Focus Assistance for Macro Range)
- Apochromatic (APO) Optical Design for Zero Chromatic Aberration
- Exceptional Edge-to-Edge Sharpness from Infinity to 1:1
- Fast f/2.8 Aperture for Distinct Subject Isolation & Creamy Bokeh
- Weather-Sealed Metal Build with Internal Focusing
Price: $449
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