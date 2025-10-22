One of the biggest issues facing Hollywood has been the idea that young people are not driving as much viewership when it comes to movies and TV. We've been in this constant battle of figuring out how to get these people to theatres or tuning in their TV sets. It's stressful!

But it might be time for a deep breath.

A new study is here to bust the biggest myth in media. It turns out "kids these days" are still very much watching—and discussing—movies and TV shows.

A 2025 study from UCLA's Center for Scholars and Storytellers, where they surveyed 1,500 people aged 10-24, found that 57% said they watch traditional TV and movies, more than older generations think they do.

That means that the narrative that Gen Z and Gen Alpha aren't watching TV and movies is wrong.

Let's dive in.

Key Takeaways for Filmmakers From The Study

As filmmakers, we're constantly trying to crack how to get more people into the theaters or renting our stuff. So when I see a study like this, I think it's time for us to pay attention and see how we can use it to play into our strengths.

The study gives us clear data on what young audiences want and how they find it.

1. Movies Are Still a Social Event

This is the big one. When asked what they discuss with friends, 53% of young viewers said they talk about TV shows and movies. Only 18.6% said they discuss social media.

Even better? When they get together, they are twice as likely to choose a movie (31.2%) over watching social media (15.6%).

Filmmaker Lesson: The shared experience is alive and well. Young audiences are actively seeking out content they can watch together and, more importantly, talk about afterward.

2. "Authenticity" Isn't Just a Buzzword

When asked what qualities they look for in a story, "relatable stories" was the #1 answer. This beat out fantasy, real-world issues, and aspirational stories about the rich and famous.

They want stories that feel real to them.

59.7% said they want more content about friendships.

60.9% want romantic stories that focus on the connection and friendship between a couple, not just on sex.

Filmmaker Lesson: Focus on the human element of every screenplay you write. Authentic, relatable relationships are what will make your film resonate.

3. The Smartphone Still Matters

Here's the big caveat you knew was coming. While they are watching, how they watch has fundamentally changed.

Nearly half said they mostly watch on a personal device (phone or computer) instead of a TV.

A massive 78.4% said they sometimes watch TV and movies on social media platforms like YouTube or TikTok.

71% said they find TV and movie recommendations through short-form social media.

Filmmaker Lesson: Stop fighting the platforms. TikTok and YouTube aren't just where your trailer lives; they're where your film might be watched. I don't know if that means releasing it piece by piece, but maybe if you have some sort of marketing strategy or campaign, that's the place to do it.

Summing It All Up

The kids are all right, and they're just a little different, too. They are still seeking out long-form stories and relatable characters; we just have to give it to them in the right places.

What did you learn from this study?

Let me know in the comments.