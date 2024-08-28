Going to the movie theater is such a treat. This past week, I watched Furiosa in IMAX and ate a bag of Skittles, and it was a wonderful evening. But the theater was not crowded. And when I got back, I looked at the numbers for Memorial Day weekend, and they were abysmal.

Movie theaters are hurting. there are lots of reasons for that, from ticket prices, to the quality of what's in theaters, to the audience's appetite, to the availability of movies on streaming, and all the little nuances in between.

So, how can we save movie theaters?



And how will these moves help a struggling film industry find its footing?

Let's dive in.

Bigger Screens, Better Projection IMAX Is a Force To Be Reckoned With at Box Offices (to no one’s surprise) IMAX My first idea to save movie theaters is just to bring the screens and projections up to a new standard. Americans are still going to the movies when they're IMAX movies. So let's double the amount of IMAX screens out there and also create new projectionist jobs. We need qualified professionals to run these projectors and to make sure the movies you sit down for are shown in the best and clearest format. The bigger the screen, the better. We want to separate movies from TVs at home. TVs are huge now. Our screens need to be at least IMAX size. If we do that, we can justify the ticket prices.

Make More Movies Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reaching for bread in Anyone But You Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures I know this seems crazy, but I think we are relying way too much on blockbusters to carry the industry. Instead, I would have Hollywood focus more on the theme of "Adult Night Out" and create many more mid-budget genre movies, whether that's romantic comedies, thrillers, or dramas. I want movies to be made for adults, at a responsible budget. If we see any of these break out, we'll be able to make more of them. We do not have enough choice at the theater. Either you're going to see a blockbuster or bringing your kids to a a movie. Adults have money to spend, it's time to lure them back for a theatrical experience.

More Taylor Swift and Barbenheimer Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Getty Images One of the things that struck me about last year was the Taylor Swift concert show. Her exclusive deal with AMC brought people by the thousands to showings and created an event you could go to with friends. Barbenheimer did the same, allowing people to stack prestige and camp films. Now, we cannot create a Barbenheimer every year, but we can take the spirit of that, and of Taylor, and try to schedule events inside theaters. Those events could be as simple as watching the Super Bowl, or more concerts, or just maybe selling one ticket that allows you to see two movies. We need to think outside of the box when it comes to using these theaters not just for movies, so that owners can turn a profit.

A Longer Theatrical Window Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga WB Many theatrical movies are hampered because they become immediately available online at home within weeks of their debut. There is no way to keep theaters necessary and profitable while having their legs cut under them with streaming debuts. I think we need to have a mandatory 45-day theatrical window. Give movie theaters 45 days before you put things online. In those 45 days, we can see if a movie has legs and can extend its reach and profit share without feeling the suck of people just waiting two weeks to watch it at home.

I love going to the theater and watching movies with an audience. We need more of that, and we need a string of theatrical business to keep Hollywood alive.

Let me know what you think in the comments.