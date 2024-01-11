Awards season is in full swing, and that means it's time for one of my favorite parts: The Creative Roundtables from The Hollywood Reporter.

I love hearing how industry professionals completed some of the year's best movies, and it's a joy to see them talk with one another about process and ideation. Not to mention is very educational and enlightening to the filmmaking processes of some of the best filmmakers around.

For aspiring screenwriters, these insights are invaluable.

This year we have the delight of guests Chloe Domont (Fair Play), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Cord Jefferson (American Fiction), Tony McNamara (Poor Things), Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Celine Song (Past Lives) discussing what it took to get their stories translated from the page to the big screen.



Check it out below.