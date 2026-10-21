This Free Timing Toolkit App Can Manage All Your Production Timing Tools in One Place
The app just got an update that adds light-mode readability and more customization to its timing toolkit for anyone who wants to manage daily calculations and time measurements in one place.
It’s hard enough to direct a scene and create movie magic, but once you add set management and all the different timing tools into the equation, things get very complicated very fast.
To help with production timing, there are tools out there, and Time Director Pro is a free solution that brings all your timing tools for radio, television, audio, or video production, plus other live event coverage, into one place.
Let’s check it out and see what this latest update offers.
Time Director Pro App
Available for free on the Apple App Store, this is a new app that is certaintly worth checking out a production timing toolkit app like this to see what it offers.
Its goal is to bring all your timing tools together in one place, which would include tools like your Time Calculation, Timer, CUE Timer, Stopwatch, and Clock together in one app and under one workflow to handle things when precise timing matters, which is often the case with film and video sets, as well as with other radio, television, podcasts, live events, etc.
What’s cool about this app is that it includes many customizations and Timer presets, including tap-to-start and stop controls on the LCD, keypad stowing, light alerts, and System Alarms. The app also includes an NTP-synchronized Clock, date display, multiple Clock alarms, an analog Stopwatch, and Remote Display through Web Display and App Link.
Credit: Time Director Pro
Price and Availability
The latest update for the Time Director Pro App will improve the readability of mode labels and time displays on the analog stopwatch in Light Mode. The app will also add new animated lighting around the numeric LCD display while timing, which you can turn on or off, along with other customization improvements.
While it might not be for everyone, every set, or every project, it could be a helpful tool to try since it’s free and easy to get started with. If you’re curious, you can find more info on the Apple App Store here.