It’s hard enough to direct a scene and create movie magic, but once you add set management and all the different timing tools into the equation, things get very complicated very fast.

To help with production timing, there are tools out there, and Time Director Pro is a free solution that brings all your timing tools for radio, television, audio, or video production, plus other live event coverage, into one place.

Let’s check it out and see what this latest update offers.





Time Director Pro App Available for free on the Apple App Store, this is a new app that is certaintly worth checking out a production timing toolkit app like this to see what it offers. Its goal is to bring all your timing tools together in one place, which would include tools like your Time Calculation, Timer, CUE Timer, Stopwatch, and Clock together in one app and under one workflow to handle things when precise timing matters, which is often the case with film and video sets, as well as with other radio, television, podcasts, live events, etc. What’s cool about this app is that it includes many customizations and Timer presets, including tap-to-start and stop controls on the LCD, keypad stowing, light alerts, and System Alarms. The app also includes an NTP-synchronized Clock, date display, multiple Clock alarms, an analog Stopwatch, and Remote Display through Web Display and App Link. Credit: Time Director Pro