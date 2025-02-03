When you're playing in any genre, you want to look at the character archetypes that writers usually employ so you can put your own personal spin on them.

One of the most diverse types of movies or shows you can write is comedy because it feels like almost any character can feel funny in the right situation and with the right actor playing them.

Today, I want to go into eleven of the most common character archetypes within comedy and show you how writers employ them.

Let's dive in.

1. The Fool 'Forrest Gump' via Paramount The fool is a naive, oblivious, clumsy, but often good-hearted character in comedy. They're generally used to provide comic relief, create crazy situations, and sometimes reveal deeply profound truths, even if they don't know it. Examples: Michael Scott (The Office), Mr. Bean, Forrest Gump

2. Straight Man 'The Office' via NBC Every extreme comedic world needs at least one normal person at its center. They are grounded and serve as a foil to the eccentric characters. They help point out the humor and give us someone to identify with inside the world. Examples: Jim Halpert (The Office), Sam (Cheers), Catherine (The Great)

3. The Trickster 'Merry Melodies' via Warner Bros This is a mischievous character who enjoys playing pranks and bending the rules of the world. This can mean literally or figuratively. They create conflict at the center of the story. Examples: Bugs Bunny, Deadpool, Loki

4. The Loveable Loser 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' via NBC The name says it all, this is a loser character who sees things never going their way, despite trying. They give a layer of sympathy to the audience and also writers can exploit their optimism.

Examples: Charlie Brown, Napoleon Dynamite, Carlton (The Fresh Prince)

5. An Eccentric 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' via Warner Bros. When you're trying to make an audience laugh, it helps to have someone quirky with over-the-top behavior. they can add an unpredictable quality to each scene.

Examples: Kramer (Seinfeld), Phoebe Buffay (Friends), Willy Wonka : Kramer (Seinfeld), Phoebe Buffay (Friends), Willy Wonka

6. The Slob 'The Hangover' via Warner Bros. This lazy character usually lacks social graces and cuts right to the chase without subtlety. This lack of finesse can lead to laugh-out-loud moments when we see them go against the grain of normal society.

Examples: Bluto Blutarsky (Animal House), Alan (The Hangover) : Bluto Blutarsky (Animal House), Alan (The Hangover)

7. The Snob 'Frasier' via Hulu Just like you need someone gross, you also need someone way too put together for any of these scenarios. These people can be condescending, but seeing them get dirty or be wrong is a blast. Examples: Regina George (Mean Girls), Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada), Frasier Crane (Cheers and Frasier)

8. The Cynic 'The Simpsons' via Fox This person is skeptical of every good thing happening in their life. They usually are witty and fun, but there can be a layer of bitterness. They provide the social commentary in these situations. Examples: Chandler Bing (Friends), Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons)

9. The A Student 'Parks and Rec' via NBC This character has stood the test of time because it feels like we all know someone ambitious, competitive, and obsessed with success. we laugh at their setbacks and they can be great antagonists as well.



Examples: Hermione Granger (Harry Potter), Tracy Flick (Election), Leslie Knope (Parks and Recreation)

10. The F Student 'Fast Time at Ridgemont High' via Universal Every yin needs its yang. So there has to be a total slacker who does not care at all about climbing the ladder of life. This person is laid-back, unambitious, and content with mediocrity. They can be protagonists we arc or just other foils in the story. Examples: Jeff Spicoli (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), The Dude (The Big Lebowski)

11. The Innocent Child 'Elf' via Warner Bros. I love the innocent child character, because it fits in pretty much any genre, In comedy, they're usually the punchline. They are pure, naive, and often unaware of the world's complexities. Their wonder makes for great bits. And you can arc them as well. Examples: Elle Woods (Legally Blonde), Buddy the Elf (Elf)

Summing Up the Top 11 Character Archetypes in Comedy

These are lots of archetypes for you to play with, but you're not beholden to them. Writing and creating is all about dreaming.

Hopefully, this is a good starting point for you and your next comedy project.

Let me know what you think in the comments.