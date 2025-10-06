It feels like all we talk about today is AI. But back in 1982, when Steven Lisberger’s film Tron came out, it was a revolutionary idea.

The whole film was about programs that were sentient beings and human beings who were fighting back against the Master Control Program (MCP).

Now, all of that feels prescient to today, where it feels like Hollywood people from the top to the bottom are fighting against losing their jobs to AI. And, of course, there's a new Tron movie coming out as well.

In a recent interview with SFX magazine, as reported on SlashFilm, original director Steven Lisberger talked about how much has changed in the world and how much Tron actually predicted would happen.

He said:

"We were very naive back then and so optimistic, but it felt different [...] It was a wonderful opportunity and the tools were so amazing [...] [Now] I hear people are shocked that AI is hallucinating and making mistakes. That's a blessing. It's quite charming. I will be much more scared if someone tells me AI never makes mistakes. That's when the real problem starts. I like to say that it's imperative that we, as an artistic community, kick this technology around before it kicks us around. I'm weary of hearing all the dreary and apocalyptic predictions of the future of technology."

This is a great way to look back at your work, but I think the most poignant part of this quote had to do with where we are now with AI.

I love the idea that we need to push back on some of this tech. AI is not perfect. It's just a tool we should learn to use, but not let control us.

I think so many people nowadays are yearning for something to make their lives easier. Especially struggling creatives.

The entire ethos of Tron is technology and using it wisely, so it's cool to hear a director come out and say we should embrace tech, but wisely. It's optimistic.

That's not replacing humans, it's working with them.

I think it's fun to see the AI in his original movie be perfect and always right, and then be happy you got that wrong, and seeing AI now make stuff up and be incorrect.

You can hear all of this as a call to experiment and to be curious, but to also rely on your human instincts to make sure your art lasts.

Let me know what you took away from these comments.