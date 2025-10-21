Available via a new firmware update for the Accsoon CineView M7 Pro, a new TX transmitter mode is here, along with several new features coming to the CineView M7 series.

This is exciting news for production crews, both big and small, as it will enable wireless video transmission using the M7 Pro’s built-in Dual-Band wireless video module for seamless transmission to your CineView Master 4K receivers, M7 Pros in RX mode, and other smart devices monitoring with the Accsoon SEE app.

Let’s go over all of the new features as well as explore how you can get up and running with this new TX transmitter mode on your CineView M7 Pro production monitor here today.

Accsoon CineView M7 Pro Firmware Update Available on Accsoon’s website, the latest firmware package brings not just this specific new TX mode feature, but several other updates and new features to the CineView M7 series. Here’s a full list of new features: TX Mode Support for CineView M7 Pro Wireless Camera Control Support Vertical Anamorphic Support Advanced Blanking Support Unclipped Zoom-in Support Custom Background Image Support You can download the new firmware on You can download the new firmware on Accsoon’s website here , or check out all of the details in this Release Note here