What is This New TX Mode Now Available for Your CineView M7 Series Production Monitors?
Here’s everything you need to know about the new TX transmitter mode on the CineView M7 Pro.
Available via a new firmware update for the Accsoon CineView M7 Pro, a new TX transmitter mode is here, along with several new features coming to the CineView M7 series.
This is exciting news for production crews, both big and small, as it will enable wireless video transmission using the M7 Pro’s built-in Dual-Band wireless video module for seamless transmission to your CineView Master 4K receivers, M7 Pros in RX mode, and other smart devices monitoring with the Accsoon SEE app.
Let’s go over all of the new features as well as explore how you can get up and running with this new TX transmitter mode on your CineView M7 Pro production monitor here today.
Accsoon CineView M7 Pro Firmware Update
Available on Accsoon’s website, the latest firmware package brings not just this specific new TX mode feature, but several other updates and new features to the CineView M7 series. Here’s a full list of new features:
- TX Mode Support for CineView M7 Pro
- Wireless Camera Control Support
- Vertical Anamorphic Support
- Advanced Blanking Support
- Unclipped Zoom-in Support
- Custom Background Image Support
Enabling TX Mode
As for enabling the new TX mode with the CineView M7 Pro specifically, Accsoon has released another detailed tutorial that guides you through the process of enabling TX transmitter mode on CineView M7 Pro.
The video showcases the workflow for how TX mode enables wireless video transmission utilizing M7 Pro's built-in Dual-Band wireless video module for seamless transmission to CineView Master 4K receivers, M7 Pros in RX mode, and/or other smart devices monitoring with Accsoon SEE App.
You can find more info on this new feature and all the rest of the firmware updates on the same links above.
