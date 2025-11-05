The big bear with the bowtie is back.

Blumhouse just released its new trailer for the sequel to Five Nights and Freddy's, and this time, the animatronics are wandering the wild and scaring a whole lot more people.

For many of us, Five Nights at Freddy's offers an irresistible pull of nostalgia, and fans will likely show up to its sequel regardless of test audience reactions or how the first film performed.

The horror series, based on the game series that became a viral YouTube sensation in the mid-2010s, follows a player character as they endure terrifying night shifts at Freddy Fazbear's, a rundown pizza parlor. The place shares conceptual roots with something like Chuck E. Cheese in that pizza, parties, games, and animatronics are involved, but the similarities end there. Because at Freddy's, the animatronics come to life at night and try to kill you.

The first film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a young man who cares for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio). He's haunted by the disappearance of his younger brother a decade before. Desperate for work, Mike takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant. There, he learns the lore behind the place's mysterious shuttering and meets the animatronic monsters out to get him.

Five Nights at Freddy's was a significant box-office success, earning about $291.5 million worldwide against a $20 million budget. At the time, it was also Blumhouse's best opening for a horror film.

Critical reception was mixed; critics generally disliked it, while fans rated it higher, embracing its campiness and humor.

But even among the fans, there were those who found the series' first entry a little bit tame compared to the game. So the creative team promised to up the gore and terror in the next round.

Speaking at CCXP Mexico earlier this year, Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum told the amassed crowd, "We took lots of the criticism saying it was not scary, lacked blood or strong scenes, we decided to implement all that in the sequel" (via Deducer on X).

We're just hoping that Foxy gets some big moments in the sequel.

Check out the new trailer and let us know what you think.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will release on Dec. 5, 2025.