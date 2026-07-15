This New Viltrox Pancake Lens Could Be Another Compact and Solid Option For Your Travels
Let’s check out the new Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO Lens, a wide-angle pancake lens that aims to deliver high-quality optics with a minimal footprint—making it another intriguing travel lens option.
It sure feels like we’re living in the golden age of compact, quality, travel-ready lenses as brands like Viltrox, Tamron, and other legacy manufacturers seem to have several to choose from, with more coming out every quarter.
The latest compact, fast, and versatile travel lens is the new Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO Lens, which is set to be available for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras. It’s also highly affordable and set to feature a tiny size, just 0.9” deep.
It should also be quite capable and ready to be a nice option for your travel photography, videography, or other hybrid content needs. Let’s check it out.
Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO Lens
As mentioned above, the selling points of this new Viltrox pancake lens are its tiny size, fast aperture, and highly affordable price. With its pancake design, it packs a lot into the tiniest footprint, measuring just 2.6” wide and 0.9” deep.
The lens features an integrated STM motor that should help it keep quiet and deliver high-speed autofocus, while it should be up for most tasks with its wide f/2.8 to f/16 aperture range, enabling precise depth control and dependable performance in both low-light and daytime shooting scenarios.
The lens also includes a magnetic lens cap that should make deployment straightforward, and it has the usual mix of a multilayer, water-resistant HD nano lens coating and an eight-element, six-group optical design.
Price and Availability
Again, this new pancake lens from Viltrox isn’t revolutionary; there are plenty of other options worth considering. However, as a brand-new lens, it is still very affordable at a sub-$300 price point, which should make it worth checking out.
If you’d like to find out more info and details, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/16 Aperture
- Wide-Angle Prime Pancake Lens
- STM Autofocus | 7.9" Close Focus
- Compact 2.6 x 0.9" Form Factor
- Multilayer HD Nano Coating
- Manual Aperture and Focus Rings
- Magnetic Front Lens Cap
- Lens Hood with 43mm Front Filter Thread
Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO Lens
Compact, fast, and versatile, this Viltrox AF 26mm f/2.8 EVO Lens is the ideal companion for a full-frame Sony E-mount camera. Featuring a distinct pancake design without sacrificing intuitive manual controls, the AF 26mm EVO measures just 0.9"-deep, making street, travel, and portrait photography a breeze.
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