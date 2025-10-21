Another day, another new Viltrox lens is here in all of its high-performance, low-price glory. Making a name for itself as an affordable, yet reliable lens manufacturer, Viltrox is becoming popular for hybrid shooters looking to build their lens collections a la carte, mixing and choosing unique lenses that match their specific needs.

This new 85mm f/2 lens from Viltrox is a fast portrait-length prime that could make a great addition to any Sony full-frame E-mount mirrorless camera owner's bag. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE Following up on the announcement of a new Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE, which was unveiled last week, also for Sony E-mount mirrorless shooters, this 85mm option could be an ideal standard prime lens for your projects. With a versatile focal length and wide f/2 aperture, the Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE could be an ideal option for capturing flattering portraits with natural perspective and smooth subject separation. Designed to be sturdy with durable materials and a precision aluminum alloy mount, the lens should be able to support both fast autofocus and manual focus override for full creative control. The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE also features a nice, overall optical design and some advanced coatings, which should help it deliver sharp, high-contrast images while resisting dust, water, and smudges.

Price and Availability Similar to other Viltrox lens offerings, this new Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE will be quite affordable. If you’re curious to check it out, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/2 to f/16

Fast Portrait-Length Lens

Nano-Coating and Resistance Coating

2 ED & 2 HR Lens Elements

Minimum Focus Distance: 2.43'

10 Elements in 8 Groups

Autofocus with Manual Override

STM Stepping Motor

Filter Size: 58mm

USB-C Interface for Firmware Upgrades