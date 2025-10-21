Another New Viltrox Lens is Here, and It Might Be the Best Sony E-Mount Option Yet
Here’s what you need to know about the Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE and its performance capabilities for Sony hybrid shooters.
Another day, another new Viltrox lens is here in all of its high-performance, low-price glory. Making a name for itself as an affordable, yet reliable lens manufacturer, Viltrox is becoming popular for hybrid shooters looking to build their lens collections a la carte, mixing and choosing unique lenses that match their specific needs.
This new 85mm f/2 lens from Viltrox is a fast portrait-length prime that could make a great addition to any Sony full-frame E-mount mirrorless camera owner's bag. Let’s take a look at what it offers.
The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE
Following up on the announcement of a new Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE, which was unveiled last week, also for Sony E-mount mirrorless shooters, this 85mm option could be an ideal standard prime lens for your projects.
With a versatile focal length and wide f/2 aperture, the Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE could be an ideal option for capturing flattering portraits with natural perspective and smooth subject separation.
Designed to be sturdy with durable materials and a precision aluminum alloy mount, the lens should be able to support both fast autofocus and manual focus override for full creative control.
The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE also features a nice, overall optical design and some advanced coatings, which should help it deliver sharp, high-contrast images while resisting dust, water, and smudges.
Price and Availability
Similar to other Viltrox lens offerings, this new Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE will be quite affordable. If you’re curious to check it out, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/2 to f/16
- Fast Portrait-Length Lens
- Nano-Coating and Resistance Coating
- 2 ED & 2 HR Lens Elements
- Minimum Focus Distance: 2.43'
- 10 Elements in 8 Groups
- Autofocus with Manual Override
- STM Stepping Motor
- Filter Size: 58mm
- USB-C Interface for Firmware Upgrades
Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE Lens
The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE is a fast portrait-length prime lens designed for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras with the E-mount system.
- Viltrox Launches the First Wide-Angle Lens in Its Air Series With New AF 15mm f/1.7 ›
- Viltrox Launches Its Pro Flagship Series With New AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro FE Lens ›
- Viltrox Becomes Latest Lens Company to Join L-Mount Alliance ›
- Can Viltrox and SmallRig Disrupt Cinema Camera Batteries? ›
- A Highly-Anticipated 50mm Full-Frame Lens Is Set to Be Released for Sony E-Mount Shooters This Week ›
- See Brighter, Shoot Smarter With Viltrox’s Newest 7-inch HDMI High-Bright Monitor ›