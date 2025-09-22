If you’ve ever wanted to explore the fascinating world of ultra-wide photography and videography, but you haven’t wanted to break the bank, so to speak, by overspending for a new lens that might not be your primary option, this new Viltrox might be right for you.

The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is a tiny and lightweight ultra-wide lens that is ideal for APS-C cameras and creators looking for a solid, reliable, yet affordable wide prime option. Let’s take a look at this Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air and explore what it could offer for your projects and shoots.

The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air Set to come in options for Sony E-mount or Nikon Z-mount APS-C cameras, this Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air will offer a 13.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length that should be able to easily keep your entire scene in frame, making it an ideal choice for landscapes, street photography, and indoor shooting. Combining the best of its ultra-wide focal length with a lightweight and compact design, this new Viltrox lens will offer some smooth and quiet internal autofocusing capabilities that are powered by the lens's STM motor. On top of that, the lens will also offer an HD multilayer nano coating on the lens glass, effectively reducing ghosting and flare, helping to create clearer images.

Price and Availability Did we mention the price yet? Because that’s the kicker. This new Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is set to retail for less than $200, a nice deal for a fun lens to consider adding to your bag. Here are the full specs and purchase options. APS-C | f/2.8 to f/16

13.5mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Fast & Lightweight Wide-Angle Prime

STM Autofocus Motor

3 ED, 3 HR & 2 Aspherical Lens Elements

5.1" Minimum Focusing Distance

HD Nano Multilayer Coating

58mm Filter Thread