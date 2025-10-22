A Popular Viltrox Ultra-Wide Prime Could Be Getting a Fujifilm X Version Here Soon
The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is rumored to be getting a Fujifilm X-mount version here soon. Here’s why this could be great news for Fuji shooters.
Already available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount photographers and videographers, the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is an ultra-wide lens that works well with APS-C cameras thanks to its 13.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length and sophisticated autofocus technologies.
As has been the case for several other Viltrox lenses, Fujifilm X-mount versions have come out after initial releases, so this wouldn’t be a surprising addition. But it is an important one nonetheless—especially if you’re a Fujifilm shooter.
Let’s take a quick look at the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air and see what it has to offer, and why these specs and features would be nice ones to find for your Fujifilm camera in the future.
The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air
As we covered when initially announced, the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air brings some impressive ultra-wide focal length capabilities alongside its lightweight design. It’s also quite affordable, too, as the current options retail for less than $200. Reports indicate that a Fujifilm mount version should be coming out soon.
The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air allows for hybrid shooters of all types to easily keep their entire scene in frame, making it a nice choice for landscapes, street photography, and indoor shooting.
The lens also features smooth, quiet internal autofocusing, which is provided by the lens's STM motor. Additionally, an HD multilayer nano coating on the lens glass effectively reduces ghosting and flare, helping to create clearer images.
Price and Availability
As mentioned above, the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is currently available for Sony and Nikon mounts and retails at a quite affordable price point. Here are the full specs and purchase options for these versions.
- APS-C | f/2.8 to f/16
- 13.5mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- Fast & Lightweight Wide-Angle Prime
- STM Autofocus Motor
- 3 ED, 3 HR & 2 Aspherical Lens Elements
- 5.1" Minimum Focusing Distance
- HD Nano Multilayer Coating
- 58mm Filter Thread
Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air E
Coupling an ultra-wide focal length with an impressively lightweight design, the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air E Lens for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras offers a 13.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length that easily keeps your entire scene in frame, making it an ideal choice for landscapes, street photography, and indoor shooting.
- Viltrox Launches Its Pro Flagship Series With New AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro FE Lens ›
- Unlock Impressive Ultra-Wide Cinematography for Under $200 ›
- The Perfect Standard Prime For Your Sony Full-Frame Cameras is Finally Here ›
- Viltrox Launches the First Wide-Angle Lens in Its Air Series With New AF 15mm f/1.7 ›
- See Brighter, Shoot Smarter With Viltrox’s Newest 7-inch HDMI High-Bright Monitor ›
- Another New Viltrox Lens is Here, and It Might Be the Best Sony E-Mount Option Yet ›