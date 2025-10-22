Already available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount photographers and videographers, the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is an ultra-wide lens that works well with APS-C cameras thanks to its 13.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length and sophisticated autofocus technologies.

As has been the case for several other Viltrox lenses, Fujifilm X-mount versions have come out after initial releases, so this wouldn’t be a surprising addition. But it is an important one nonetheless—especially if you’re a Fujifilm shooter.

Let’s take a quick look at the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air and see what it has to offer, and why these specs and features would be nice ones to find for your Fujifilm camera in the future.

The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air As we covered when initially announced , the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air brings some impressive ultra-wide focal length capabilities alongside its lightweight design. It’s also quite affordable, too, as the current options retail for less than $200. Reports indicate that a Fujifilm mount version should be coming out soon. The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air allows for hybrid shooters of all types to easily keep their entire scene in frame, making it a nice choice for landscapes, street photography, and indoor shooting. The lens also features smooth, quiet internal autofocusing, which is provided by the lens's STM motor. Additionally, an HD multilayer nano coating on the lens glass effectively reduces ghosting and flare, helping to create clearer images.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is currently available for Sony and Nikon mounts and retails at a quite affordable price point. Here are the full specs and purchase options for these versions. APS-C | f/2.8 to f/16

13.5mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Fast & Lightweight Wide-Angle Prime

STM Autofocus Motor

3 ED, 3 HR & 2 Aspherical Lens Elements

5.1" Minimum Focusing Distance

HD Nano Multilayer Coating

58mm Filter Thread