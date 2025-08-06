Do you know what a chyron is?

There’s a famous clip from the Paramount+ TV show, The Good Fight. Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) appears on a cable show segment that goes viral. During the fictional show within the show, a little strip of text is at the bottom of the screen: “Roundtable: Is Racism a One-Way Street?” (You may have seen this clip on TikTok, where it frequently makes the rounds.)

But what about that text? That little overlay is called a chyron. Its main job is to quickly display key information, like names, titles, quotes, headlines, or breaking news, to help viewers.

In the age of X (formerly Twitter) and Snapchat, when our attention spans have shrunk to the size of a peanut, chyrons serve as the little CliffNotes of broadcast journalism.

You might want to use them to lend your film some journalistic authenticity, so you should know what they are and what they’re used for. Let’s dive in!

What Is a Chyron?

Originally a small high-tech firm based in New York, Chyron Corporation pioneered broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization for live television production in the ‘80s. Chyron Corporation revolutionized the television industry with its pioneering Chyron system, which became the industry standard for creating and displaying lower thirds.

Chyron soon became synonymous with its primary product, and that’s how we came to call that graphical news-ticker on the lower third the chyron, regardless of which technology or company created it.

Chyron: Definition

A chyron is a digital, text-based graphic that appears at the bottom of a television screen during news broadcasts, sporting events, and other television programming. From their inception, chyrons have become more sophisticated, often also including animation, color coding, and multiple lines of text.

Why Do Chyrons Matter?

Today, chyrons hold even more significance in the context of news and politics because they can frame how viewers interpret the information being displayed, often without us even realizing it—and sometimes become noteworthy or controversial in their own right.

Functioning as quick reference points, chyrons condense intricate news coverage, ongoing events, and television content into bite-sized information. Regardless of what you are watching (headlines, sports, or government content), these snippets provide essential context to the news unfolding in front of you.

As we established earlier, chyrons are information delivery tools. They also shape our understanding and interpretation of the information.

A strategically designed text overlay subtly (or overtly) shapes a narrative’s presentation, stealthily guiding viewers toward specific conclusions.

These banners can also control the mood of the screen by creating tension, comedy, or advancing particular viewpoints.

Chyrons can help information gain momentum. Through deliberate chyron placements and language choices, information, such as trending content, political dialogue, and even false information, can build steam.

Chyrons in Screenwriting

Television content is not the only platform where chyrons are used. In screenplay writing, chyrons serve as visual storytelling devices that convey key information, such as character, location, time, date, or any other relevant context.

While chyrons are predominantly associated with television news broadcasts and live TV, they are also widely used in filmmaking and entertainment programming on television to indicate how such text should appear on the screen.

How do you write chyrons in a screenplay?

In screenplays, chyrons are typically written in the action lines, often in all caps to distinguish them from other text. They may include instructions as to how they should appear on screen, for example, whether they should be superimposed or used as title cards.

Example:

EXT. CENTRAL PARK - DAY

The late afternoon breeze blows. The reddened maple leaves fall off trees and onto the ground. A romantic couple on a bench, tightly clutching each other.

SUPERIMPOSE: “CENTRAL PARK - 2025 - END OF AUTUMN”

TATIANA (29), tall, lean, with a hardened, angular face, passes the romantic couple.

SUPERIMPOSE: “TATIANA - MOSHE’S HENCHWOMAN”

The role of chyrons in screenplay writing:

1. Context

Sometimes key bits of information, such as character name and profession, location, date, time, or even plot context, cannot be incorporated into the narrative through dialogue or visuals. At such times, chyrons can be displayed to provide the viewers with the context without interrupting the flow of the narrative.

2. Clarity

In fast-paced and complex narratives, chyrons can help the audience keep track of key details, such as time jumps, flashbacks, or shifts in location.

3. Stylistic Choice

Some screenwriters and filmmakers use chyrons as a stylistic device to create a specific tone or aesthetic. For example, they might use sporty and casual chyrons to mimic the look of a comic book.

Chyrons: Examples

1. Television news broadcasts

2. Interview

3. Sports telecast: To display live scores

4. To give context of location, date, and time in movies

5. To give context to unfamiliar information in movies

Conclusion

Despite seeming like a small element in the wide world of visual media, chyrons play a pivotal part. They help audiences understand and interpret information in real time. Chyrons, or as they are also called, text overlays, do everything from highlighting breaking news and molding public perception to even adding humor to a scene.

So the next time you see a chyron, look closely—it might be telling you more than you think.