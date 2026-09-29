If you work in location scouting, cinematography, or virtual production, new technologies in 360-degree cameras and LiDAR are opening exciting new avenues.

The new XGRIDS PortalCam uses these technologies to help those listed above to capture photorealistic digital twin reproductions of a space for 3D modeling, which can be quite helpful for pre-production planning or other types of visual effects.

Let’s check out what this XGRIDS PortalCam has to offer with these new technologies and what it can unlock for those looking to explore photogrammetry and Gaussian Splatting.

The XGRIDS PortalCam A new option for location scouts, cinematographers, and virtual production teams, the XGRIDS PortalCam uses 360-degree cameras and LiDAR technology to map every minute detail of a space it captures, rendering it into photorealistic recreations. This technology can be helpful for anyone looking to turn any location into an interactive spatial model you can walk through, edit, and share, thanks to photorealistic world mapping and 3D Gaussian Splatting. Credit: B&H

How to Achieve Complete Visual Coverage With a tool like the XGrids PortalCam, anyone can achieve complete visual coverage by using its dual fisheye cameras to capture every angle, while its dual front cameras preserve fine detail such as text. Here are the basic steps: Step 1: Capture — Walk naturally while PortalCam records, and monitor via the LCC Scan app.

— Walk naturally while PortalCam records, and monitor via the LCC Scan app. Step 2: Process — Generate 3D models with automatic processing in LCC Studio software.

— Generate 3D models with automatic processing in LCC Studio software. Step 3: Apply — Edit, share, and integrate LCC models with existing workflows. Overall, it's cool to see how the proprietary algorithms and onboard processing can fuse all sensors into spatial models that scale without losing detail. Credit: B&H

Price and Availability If you’re interested in further exploring this technology for your own projects and workflows, the XGrids PortalCam comes in a standard package that includes the PortalCam unit, along with a tripod, charger, phone mount, protective cover, protective case, battery, and a license for LCC (Lixel CyberColor) Basic software to create 3D models of your space. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Spatial Camera for Virtual Production

4000 x 3000 Imaging | 1/2" CMOS Sensor

For Green Screen, Compositing, LED Wall

360° 4-Camera Array

856,000 Points/Second Scan Speed

197' Scanning Range at 90% Reflectivity

Scan Locations, Create 3D Digital Twins

Preview Shots, Test Lighting, Blocking

Generate Models in LCC Studio

Works with Unreal, Unity, After Effects