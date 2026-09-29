RØDE’s New Low-Profile Studio Arm Can Help You Keep Your Boom Arm Out of Your Shot
Check out the new RØDE LPA1, a low-profile studio arm designed to keep your microphone perfectly positioned out of the way when recording audio or video content.
For those who work in the glamorous world of podcasting, livestreaming, or other desktop-based video content creation, there’s a common issue we all share. Microphones and boom poles can often be awkward and in the way.
There are solutions for this, of course, and here’s a new one from RØDE. The new RØDE LPA1 is a low-profile studio arm designed to help keep your microphone perfectly positioned and out of the way thanks to its long horizontal reach and wide range of movement.
Let’s see whether this might be a good option for your setup.
The RØDE LPA1 Low-Profile Studio Arm
Designed to be an option ideally for any sort of podcasters, streamers, broadcasters, or other content creators, the RØDE LPA1 features up to 750mm of generous horizontal reach, vertical adjustment of 90° up and 60° down, a 360° ball head mount, universal thread adapters, and strong, reliable support for up to 2kg of equipment, including a range of microphones or compatible studio hardware.
Yet, with this range and versatility, it should also be compact and low-profile, helping keep your area unobstructed as the arm sits neatly below the camera’s line of sight.
It will also accommodate a wide range of microphones and move smoothly and silently for precise positioning, with integrated cable management.
Price and Availability
Credit: RØDE
As with most RØDE products, this new studio arm will feature a precision-engineered premium metal construction and integrated cable management, which should make it clean, flexible, and production-ready, according to the company.
If you’d like to find more info, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- For Podcasting and Streaming
- Low-Profile Studio Arm
- 25.6" Horizontal Adjustment Range
- 360° Rotation, 4.4 lb Load Capacity
- Built-In Table Clamp
- Integrated Cable Management
RODE LPA1 Pro Low-Profile Studio Arm
Record high-quality audio during your next stream or podcast recording without worrying about your boom arm getting in the shot using the LPA1 Pro Low-Profile Studio Arm from RODE. The arm secures to your desk via a built-in table clamp and features an extended 25.6" horizontal adjustment range. It can support loads up to 4.4 lb and rotates 360° for optimal placement. Integrated cable management keeps your XLR and USB cables neatly tucked away.
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