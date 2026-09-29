For those who work in the glamorous world of podcasting, livestreaming, or other desktop-based video content creation, there’s a common issue we all share. Microphones and boom poles can often be awkward and in the way.

There are solutions for this, of course, and here’s a new one from RØDE. The new RØDE LPA1 is a low-profile studio arm designed to help keep your microphone perfectly positioned and out of the way thanks to its long horizontal reach and wide range of movement.

Let’s see whether this might be a good option for your setup.

The RØDE LPA1 Low-Profile Studio Arm Designed to be an option ideally for any sort of podcasters, streamers, broadcasters, or other content creators, the RØDE LPA1 features up to 750mm of generous horizontal reach, vertical adjustment of 90° up and 60° down, a 360° ball head mount, universal thread adapters, and strong, reliable support for up to 2kg of equipment, including a range of microphones or compatible studio hardware. Yet, with this range and versatility, it should also be compact and low-profile, helping keep your area unobstructed as the arm sits neatly below the camera’s line of sight. It will also accommodate a wide range of microphones and move smoothly and silently for precise positioning, with integrated cable management.

Price and Availability Credit: RØDE As with most RØDE products, this new studio arm will feature a precision-engineered premium metal construction and integrated cable management, which should make it clean, flexible, and production-ready, according to the company. If you’d like to find more info, here are the full specs and purchase options. For Podcasting and Streaming

Low-Profile Studio Arm

25.6" Horizontal Adjustment Range

360° Rotation, 4.4 lb Load Capacity

Built-In Table Clamp

Integrated Cable Management