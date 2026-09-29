There are few director-actor collaborations with as much power and perfect synergy as Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch. Every time they worked together, it felt like the world leaned in to whatever art they produced, and there was always so much to explore in the depths of the stories they told.

I wish they had more movies and TV shows together.

MacLachlan served as Lynch’s screen alter ego. He was clean-cut, earnest, buttoned-up, and could channel that American innocence that David Lynch liked to expose to subconscious darkness.

Today, I want to rank their collaborations and talk about what made them work so well together.

Let's dive in.

5. Dune (1984)

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You really have to see this movie. It's so ambitious and so wild. I do think it's funny that Chalamet kind of looks like a young Kyle, so not that much has changed, aside from the scope and scale directors are allowed to use.

Lynch’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic is notorious for its troubled production and studio recuts. But I still think it's worth checking out, thanks to the chemistry between the lead and the director.

This is MacLachlan fresh out of drama school; his youthful earnestness grounds the whole narrative. Lynch famously disowned the final cut, but Dune introduced the director and star:

4. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

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I was too young to be a part of this mania when the TV series and this follow-up TV movie came out, but revisiting it when I was older, it's kind of wild that something this bold was on broadcast TV. I feel like we appreciated art more back then, but I digress.

Anyway, this movie is where Lynch returned to the Pacific Northwest for a prequel centered on Laura Palmer's tragic final days.

MacLachlan took a reduced role, since he thought he had done all he could do in the original series and didn't want ot muddy that. His presence functions as a tragic omen of the coming murder and rising tension.

3. Twin Peaks (Original Series, 1990–1991)

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Man, this was like the original True Detective or even just, like, a Lost-level watercooler show where everyone has theories. When Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost took television by storm in 1990, Agent Dale Cooper became an instant cultural icon.

MacLachlan played Cooper with immaculate diction, enthusiasm for cherry pie and black coffee, and unshakeable moral clarity.

This was a guy who could solve any case, even one that kept twisting and turning into places that MacLachlan's Boy Scout character may have never imagined he'd tread.

There was always something lurking under the surface in this town... and in Cooper as well.

2. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

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Twenty-six years after the original series ended, Lynch and MacLachlan delivered one of the most daring achievements in television history and came back for more.

This was not a nostalgia play; it was like this gigantic art piece where MacLachlan delivers three distinct personae in this world.

It takes a singular voice like Lynch to come up with this weird stuff, but you need an actor like MacLachlan to facilitate it. He plays:

Mr. C: A terrifying, soulless, long-haired doppelgänger executing ruthless violence without emotion.

A terrifying, soulless, long-haired doppelgänger executing ruthless violence without emotion. Dougie Jones: A catatonic, childlike Las Vegas insurance agent whose innocence creates physical comedy.

A catatonic, childlike Las Vegas insurance agent whose innocence creates physical comedy. Dale Cooper: The noble agent, older and wiser, here to solve a case once again.

MacLachlan’s incredible range stands as a monumental achievement in acting.

1. Blue Velvet (1986)

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Blue Velvet was both Lynch and MacLachlan at the top of their games, showcasing how much trust you need to have in your collaborators to make a brilliant movie.

MacLachlan plays Jeffrey Beaumont, an inquisitive everyman pulled into the voyeuristic underworld of Lumberton...anytown American where the bad side is bleeding into the good side.

And severed ears are turning up in parks.

MacLachlan balances vulnerability with dark curiosity. And he allows us to come along with him as he enters a surreal world where we have no idea what can happen next, and start to dread where this all can go.

Summing It All Up

As I said at the top, I wish we had more movies and TV shows with these two. It feltl ikr they really understood each other and pulled something out of one another that made Lynch's filmmaking sizzle.

Did I get this order right, or do you have it a different way?

Let me know.