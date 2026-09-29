As we covered last year when it was first introduced , the Vimeo Short Film Grant Program is back for its second iteration, with the company doubling the number of grants set to be awarded this year.

The program has also expanded its support community, with Panavision, Other World Computing (OWC), AJA, and ShotDeck joining in to kick things up a notch from a program that saw over 3,000 submissions last year.

Along with the funds, winning filmmakers will also receive mentorship, equipment, and other creative resources to help bring their projects to life.

Here’s what you need to know about the program and how to enter.

The 2nd Annual Vimeo Short Film Grant Program Since Bending Spoons acquired Vimeo, its filmmaking legacy has been on the line . And while there have been many reasons to be trepidatious about the company’s pivots over the years, this program appears to aim to support and give back to its filmmaking community roots. “Independent filmmakers have been key to Vimeo's success, and rekindling that connection is one of our top priorities at Bending Spoons. Doubling the Short Film Grant to $300,000 is the first of several initiatives aimed at supporting filmmakers throughout their creative process—we look forward to bringing these new ideas to life in the coming months." - Matteo Danieli, Co-founder of Bending Spoons. This year’s winning projects are set to be selected based on their “originality, potential impact and resonance, feasibility of execution, and overall artistic merit” as judged by an all-new jury representing some of the most distinctive voices in independent film: filmmaker Kogonada; filmmaker Josephine Decker; filmmaker Pete Ohs; producer Sarah Winshall; and cinematographer Jomo Fray, ASC.

What’s at Stake As mentioned above, the grant is more than just funds, as the winners will receive the following: $60,000 in funding to produce an original short film

Mentorship from members of the selection jury and Vimeo’s Curation Team

Access to Panavision camera packages

Access to OWC storage for the duration of the project

Access to ShotDeck’s library of cinematic imagery and creative resources

A Vimeo Advanced subscription and distribution support on Vimeo, connecting filmmakers with Vimeo’s global creative community The 2nd Annual Vimeo Short Film Grant Program Credit: Vimeo