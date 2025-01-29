It’s an exciting time in the world of digital cinema cameras. Not only did we get news of a new ARRI ALEXA 35 Base Model yesterday, but we also get to report that Z Cam has launched not one, but three new cameras for filmmakers and video pros to consider.

While still not the biggest name in the digital camera space, Z Cam has slowly and steadily been building out a roster of capable cinema cameras that are beginning to rival the likes of the bigger, more established companies like Canon, Sony, Blackmagic, etc…

Let’s look at this new lineup of Z Cam E2 Mark II cameras which include three options that all offer their own unique specs—but also all have added new connectivity, built-in gyroscope sensors, and other nice add-ons.

Z CAM E2-F6 Mark II Full-Frame 6K Cinema Camera The first new camera that we’ll highlight is the new Z CAM E2-F6 Mark II Full-Frame 6K Cinema Camera which is set to add connectivity and stabilization improvements to the previous camera model while still maintaining its interchangeable lens mount options and the ability to record ProRes RAW to select Atomos recorder/monitors. This E2-F6 Mark II model will be able to record 6K video at up to 60 fps and HD to 170 fps directly to a CFexpress Type B card. The camera also offers live stream RTSP, RTMP, and SRT protocols directly from the camera via a Gigabit Ethernet connection. With the Z CAM E2-F6 Mark II Full-Frame 6K Cinema Camera, shooters will be able to utilize the full-frame sensor with 10-bit color support and 15 stops of dynamic range for your various projects, along with some nice specs including ISO settings including 400 and 2500 in native mode and a total manual range of 400 to 128,000. Record up to 6K60 Video

Z CAM E2-S6 Mark II Super 35 6K Cinema Camera Similar to the E2-F6 Mark II, the Z CAM E2-S6 Mark II Super 35 6K Cinema Camera also sees several upgrades including added connectivity and stabilization improvements to the previous camera model while maintaining its interchangeable lens mount and the ability to record ProRes RAW to select Atomos recorder/monitors. The camera also records 6K video at up to 60 fps and HD to 120 fps, all to a CFexpress Type B card (not included), plus features live stream RTSP, RTMP, and SRT protocols directly from the camera via a Gigabit Ethernet connection. The Z CAM E2-S6 Mark II Super 35 6K Cinema Camera will also feature a Super 35 sensor with 10-bit color support and 14 stops of dynamic range, plus ISO settings including 400 and 1250 in native mode and a total manual range of 400 to 128,000. Record up to 6K60 Video

Z CAM E2-M4 Mark II Professional 4K Cinema Camera To round out Z Cam’s new series of E2 Mark II cameras, the Z CAM E2-M4 Mark II Professional 4K Cinema Camera is also set to add connectivity and stabilization improvements to the previous camera model while maintaining its interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lens mount, Flagship Series housing, and the ability to record ProRes RAW to select Atomos recorder/monitors. This option will be able to record DCI and UHD 4K at up to 160 fps, as well as HD to 240 fps, all to a CFexpress Type B card along with the same live stream RTSP, RTMP, and SRT protocols directly from the camera via a Gigabit Ethernet connection. The Z CAM E2-M4 Mark II Professional 4K Cinema Camera features a 4/3" sensor with 10-bit color support and a nominal 13 stops of dynamic range with 16 stops when set to WDR. ISO settings include 500 and 2500 in native mode and a total manual range of 500 to 102,400. DCI and UHD 4K up to 160 fps

