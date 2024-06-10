Every since the first camera was taken off of a tripod and put into motion, stability has been one of the biggest challenges for filmmakers of all eras. Yet, even as cameras have developed much better built-in, in-body stablization systems, the need to add even more stability and smoothness to your shots is still crucial.

Which is why our "Deals of the Week" features three different Zhiyun handheld gimbal stabilizer kits which should make your shots much smoother and easier to work with. Let's look at three options ranging from smartphone gimbals to mirrorless camera options.

Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit The Smooth-5 Smartphone Stabilizer from Zhiyun-Tech has been updated and designed for a more compact and intuitive experience to provide cine-style functions to content creators using their mobile phones for video capture. When used with the free, downloadable ZY Play app, the control panel enables Android and iOS users to control both gimbal and smartphone camera functions such as focus, zoom, time-lapse, and still photo settings. This Combo Kit includes a magnetic fill light, four color filters, a wrist strap, and a custom carry bag.

Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Kit Stabilize your camera footage and keep your rig running all day with this Zhiyun WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer with Power & Cleaning Kit put together by B&H. The kit includes the WEEBILL-S handheld gimbal stabilizer, two Li-ion batteries, a battery charger, a quick release assembly, USB charging and camera control cables, a mini tripod, a backing base, a cable case, and a storage case for the gimbal kit.

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Kit The Zhiyun CRANE 4 takes the familiar form factor and lightweight experience of previous Zhiyun gimbals while expanding the onboard features for native portrait shooting, Bluetooth shutter control, and an extended grip to accommodate cameras with full-frame lenses. This combo kit version outfits you with a sling grip and wrist rest for an improved low-angle shooting experience. Control the 360° pan, 207° tilt, and 70° roll rotation using the onboard controls.