As far as smartphone gimbals go, the technology is starting to almost outpace smartphones themselves. Well, that’s probably not completely true, but when you see some of the latest smart gimbals out there, it’s clear that smartphone videography is becoming about as smart—and as easy—as possible.

Let’s take a look at the new Smooth 5S AI 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal and AI Tracker from ZHIYUN which promises to do all of the heavy lifting for you when it comes to tracking fast-moving subjects. Plus, as you can imagine, this smart smartphone gimbal offers plenty of other AI-powered features as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about this AI smartphone gimbal.

Introducing the ZHIYUN Smooth 5S AI 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Designed to feature updated stabilization along with high-torque motors that provide the option to add an AI tracking module, the Smooth 5S AI 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal from ZHIYUN-Tech should help you achieve ultra-smooth tracking in your next vlog or other YouTube-style video project. This new smartphone gimbal features 360° rotation for an immersive Vortex Mode, among other tracking modes, that can be enhanced by the separately available AI tracker module. The gimbal can also support 5.3 to 10.6 oz loads and smartphones measuring 2 to 3.6" wide. With its arms, you’ll also have a new clear design for easy adjustments and improved high-torque motors for smoother movements.

ZHIYUN AI Tracker for Smooth 5S AI Gimbal If you truly wish to enhance your subject tracking and gesture control when using this Smooth 5S AI smartphone gimbal, you can do it with the AI Tracker from ZHIYUN. This ultra-compact tracker device mounts quickly onto the gimbal's magnetic smartphone mount, allowing you to track subjects accurately while interpreting control gestures. It weighs under one ounce so it won't add unnecessary weight to your gimbal setup. The AI Tracker supports start/stop, reframing, and custom tracking controls using hand gestures, so you don't have to be near the gimbal to control it. It also provides intelligent subject tracking using updated ZHIYUN algorithms so you can track subjects regardless of obstacles or light interference. Simply drop the tracker onto the magnet mount and tap it to activate, and it integrates with the ZHIYUN app and your smartphone camera. ZHIYUN Smooth 5S smartphone gimbal ZHIYUN

Price and Availability You can purchase the ZHIYUN Smooth 5S smartphone gimbal as a solo unit as a combo with the AI tracker, which we’d recommended. The specs and pricing are included below. 3-Axis Stabilizer for Vlogging

360° Rotation, Vortex Mode

Integrated Fill Light, AI Tracker

5.3 to 10.6 Load Capacity

Supports Smartphones 2 to 3.5" Wide

All-in-One Control Panel

Advanced Stabilization Algorithm

Magnetic Mounting Points

Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity

26-Hour Runtime in Standby Mode