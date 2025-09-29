In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, host GG Hawkins sits down with Matt Enlow and Oren Kaplan, the prolific directing duo and co-hosts of the long-running Just Shoot It podcast.

With nearly 500 episodes under their belt, Matt and Oren dive deep into the realities of sustaining creative careers, the value of community, and how accountability and consistency have fueled their podcast and filmmaking journeys. They share behind-the-scenes stories, including how they met, what keeps them motivated, and how they've adapted to the evolving industry landscape. Whether you're a working filmmaker or just starting out, this episode is packed with wisdom, humor, and hard truths.

In this episode, we discuss: How Matt and Oren first met and launched Just Shoot It

Why having a podcast creates built-in accountability and industry access

The highs and lows of directing careers—and why consistency matters more than perfection

Why they think proximity, community, and cross-pollination matter more than ever

How becoming a parent helped them find focus and efficiency in their careers

Social skills, small talk, and how to navigate networking as a filmmaker

Why it's time to embrace multi-hyphenate creative lives—and stop waiting for the cavalry Guests Matt Enlow

