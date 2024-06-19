After a couple of weeks of admittedly pretty brutal backlash online , Adobe has followed up on its promise to listen, review, and update its Terms of Service and stance on AI. And, for many Adobe users and video shooting and editing professionals out there, Adobe’s stance against training any AI models on users’ content stored locally or in the cloud is a welcomed promise.

There’s of course a lot to be said about how things ended up here, but for now, Adobe has officially updated its ToS to reflect what the majority of the public want—privacy and protection of their personal data and creative content.

Here’s more on the official statement from Adobe and what any Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, or Creative Cloud users can expect in the future.