As AI continues to be the most dominant, exciting, and scary story of the year, every tech company in the world has been scrambling to find new and innovative ways to add AI to their products and services. However, as we’re seeing now that we’re in the 2.0 part of the AI conversation, both companies and creatives are trying to become more aware of what (and whose) content these AI models are training on.

As we saw last week with a statement from Vimeo’s CEO promising to not allow AI models to train on your Vimeo videos (without your permission, at least), Adobe has just announced that they plan to respond to similar backlash to their Terms of Use which had been pointed out online as potentially being written to allow the company the ability to train AI on customer’s content.

Adobe has shared a blog post about its plans and promises to speak with customers over the next week before they roll out their fully updated changes by June 18th, 2024. Here are the highlights from Adobe’s statement.

Adobe’s Updated Terms of Use Announced today as a rollout of a “re-acceptance” to their Terms of Use, Adobe shares that they are aware of the concerns and have reflected on the language in their past Terms. Their most recent statements seem to indicate that Adobe is taking the stance that they never have, and hopefully never will, train generative AI on customer content. “At Adobe, there is no ambiguity in our stance, our commitment to our customers, and innovating responsibly in this space. We’ve never trained generative AI on customer content, taken ownership of a customer’s work, or allowed access to customer content beyond legal requirements. Nor were we considering any of those practices as part of the recent Terms of Use update. That said, we agree that evolving our Terms of Use to reflect our commitments to our community is the right thing to do.” Adobe goes on further to clarify and outline the different areas of their Terms of Use which promises that customers will always own your content that Adobe does not scan content locally stored on your own computers—and that any scanning of content uploaded on their servers is only monitored for safety.