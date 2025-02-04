We all know that in the world of cinematography, lighting is your number one friend. However, a close second to that friend might have to be its buddy power—especially when out on location or extra remote shoots.

That’s why this new Eden mobile power station announced by Anton/Bauer could be such an important piece of equipment specifically for cinematographers and working DPs. Set to feature a 2.5kWh capacity and several pro features such as AC outlets and USB-C ports, plus the ability to leverage solar energy for off-grid charging, this Eden model could be your best friend on a remote shoot.

Let’s look at the Anton/Bauer Eden and explore what it could offer for your projects.

The Anton/Bauer Eden Designed as a Lithium-Ion Battery powered power station, the Eden offers connectivity to multiple output options and up to 2500Wh capacity. This mobile power station further boasts an IP65 rating and Anton/Bauer shares that it’s been built to specifically withstand the rigors of production with its rugged, dustproof, and waterproof aluminum design Furthermore, the Eden will be equipped with two AC outlets and four USB-C ports for flexible and continuous grid power. It will also feature an integrated 3.3" LCD screen to provide status and diagnostics during operation and can be fully recharged in a maximum of four hours when connected to a standard AC outlet or an eco-friendly solar charging option when you are off the grid. via Anton/Bauer

Connect and Power Anything From Anywhere While the Eden is obviously tailored for cinematographers and video crews, the Eden really should be able to connect to and power just about anything. With the two AC outlets and four USB-C ports, the Eden will be able to keep all your essential devices and on-set activities running smoothly, from lights and cameras to craft services and catering. Plus, with its lightweight design, practical handles, and silent operation make it perfect for any environment. The Eden will also function as a seamless, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), protecting your sensitive equipment from power outages. Whether shooting an important scene or hosting an event, the Eden should ensure your power flow remains uninterrupted, instantly shifting smoothly from grid to battery power. Also, as mentioned above, but is worth repeating is that the Eden can provide reliable AC and DC power anywhere you go as rapid recharging, multiple output options, and silent operation features can help ensure that your devices can stay powered and your creativity flows uninterrupted. via Anton/Bauer