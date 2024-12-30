While DJI continues in its on-going battle to fight a potential drone ban in the United States, the company is remaining active in other areas as well. DJI has unveiled a new Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger for its giant portable batteries. This new car charger will be able to charge DJI’s lineup of power stations at up to 1000W from your car’s alternator.

All a DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger will have to do is plug the charger in, leave your car running, and then connect your DJI Power 1000 Power Station, or perhaps your DJI Power 2000 Expansion Batteries.

Let’s look at this Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger and its unique possibilities for charging your gear while on the road or when working on your remote projects.

Introducing the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger Designed to allow on-the-run professionals the ability to use your car's electrical system, the DJI Super Fast Car Charger for Power 1000 can be used to quickly recharge your Power 1000 power station or Power Expansion Battery 2000 as you drive. The charger utilizes the excess electricity generated directly from your car's alternator to provide up to 500W of power that can be generated out of the box, with up to 1000W possible with an optional DJI Power Dongle and mobile app. With the dongle, a drive of approximately 78 minutes will provide 1024 Wh of power. The charger can also connect your Power 1000 power station to your car's battery for two-way charging and car battery stabilization. When the car's battery voltage rises above 13.5V, power is sent to the Power 1000, while power is sent to the car battery if voltage drops below 13.5V.

Price and Availability The new DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger is available to pre-order currently, although no word on when it’s set to ship as of yet. The price is pretty affordable too for those who might be looking for this type of power flexibility at just $299 USD. The DJI Power Dongle will cost you another $25, which is necessary if you’d like to reach the 1000W power which will be adjustable in the DJI app. You will also obviously need to invest in other DJI products like the DJI Power 1000 Power Station as well as the DJI Power 2000 Expansion Batteries if you’d like to be charging those as well. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger. For DJI Power 1000 Power Station

