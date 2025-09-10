Highlighted by Apple in their debut of the iPhone 17, Blackmagic Design has announced its new Blackmagic Camera ProDock. This new docking solution aims to add professional camera connections to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The goal is to make it even easier to use your iPhone as a fully featured production camera, something the Blackmagic Camera ProDock can accomplish by working with the Blackmagic Camera app to add support for external timecode, genlock, audio, SSD recording, and more.

So, if you’re interested in transforming this newest iPhone into a more capable production tool that could fit in easily with your productions, here’s what you need to know.

Blackmagic Camera ProDock Introduced Credit: Blackmagic Design Introduced as an additional production flexibility option for iPhone shooters, this ProDock will help unlock all connections users need to build a custom rig for their video and content setups. The Blackmagic Camera ProDock will be able to support all of the highest-end features for the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone, like the aforementioned ProRes RAW and genlock. “iPhone has become an incredibly powerful tool for filmmaking and with new features like genlock, the possibilities continue to expand. The new Blackmagic Camera ProDock brings even more flexibility by adding the professional connections filmmakers expect from a cinema camera to iPhone. When used with Blackmagic Camera, customers also get digital film camera controls, making it the perfect device for multicam and virtual productions. We can’t wait to see how customers are now able to use iPhone in their productions!” — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. Users will also be able to get connections for HDMI monitoring, microphones, headphones, genlock, USB-C for external disks and power, as the Blackmagic Camera ProDock should overall make it much easier for shooters to connect their iPhone to industry-standard equipment like timecode generators, lens control accessories, and more.

Bringing External Genlock and Timecode to Your iPhones Credit: Blackmagic Design Designed to include professional BNC connections, one of the key selling points for the Blackmagic Camera ProDock is its ability to bring external genlock and timecode to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, making it a helpful option to keep all devices in perfect sync. Genlock will help to ensure that every frame of your video is captured in sync with other sources, such as cameras and switchers, preventing issues like dropped frames. It will also be helpful for teams looking to shoot LED walls without distracting flickering or tearing, another important feature for virtual production. Crews will also be able to adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO, all in a single tap. You’ll also be able to record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard files, such as ProRes, up to 4K, and ProResRAW. Here’s a full list of Blackmagic ProDock Features: Adds professional camera connections to iPhone.

Supports the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone.

Supports genlock on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to perfectly synchronize multiple cameras for multi-cam production.

Synchronizes cameras and LED walls for flicker free virtual production with iPhone.

External timecode input for syncing multiple iPhone recordings when editing.

Includes USB-C expansion ports for accessories and external flash disks.

Locking 12V DC input powers ProDock, iPhone and all USB-C accessories.

Includes HDMI output, for connecting to monitors and displays.

Includes 3.5mm stereo audio output for monitoring using headphones.

Includes 3.5mm stereo input for external camera mics or wireless mics.

Includes 1/4-20 pin lock mounting points on top and bottom for easy rigging.