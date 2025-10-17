In what could be an article headline pretty much every year for the past decade, the latest Apple MacBook Pro is now in the conversation for the top laptop for video editors. It might seem a bit played out, but here we are. Apple is still producing new products with exceptional specs and features tailored for the pro video editor.

And pro video editors, for the most part, are still favoring Apple products.

The cycle continues with the new 14” MacBook Pro, which is powered by the new M5 chip. To go along with a new iPad Pro model , the M5 chip promises a lot in terms of speed and CPU and GPU performance. Let’s take a look at what this new MacBook Pro can actually offer for video editors, though.

The New 14” MacBook Pro Any conversation about the latest MacBook Pro is really going to be a conversation about its new M5 chip, which was built using third-gen 3nm technology and set to introduce a next-gen 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core. This means that this new M5 chip will be capable of enabling GPU-based AI workflows to run much, much faster than previous models, with over four times the peak GPU compute performance compared to the previous M4 chip set. This increased GPU capabilities will obviously offer enhanced graphics capabilities and third-gen ray tracing to help deliver up to 45% higher performance than the aforementioned M4 chip as well. Plus, once you add in rearchitected second-gen dynamic caching, this new MacBook Pro will be capable of all types of improved performance specs for games, 3D applications, and—of course—video editing. Credit: Apple

Video Editing With the M5 Chip And while we could talk a bit more about the 14.2” Liquid Retina XDR Display and its ability to deliver up to 1000 cd/m² of sustained, full-screen brightness, a high 1600 cd/m² of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a billion colors—all helpful for handling the extreme dynamic range of HDR content. Most video editors are going to be more intrigued by the ProMotion technology, allowing for a 120 Hz refresh rate, which will let editors have the option to lock in a refresh rate that is most optimal for their footage. Another neat feature is a narrow-band, LED-powered backlight that is set to allow the MacBook Pro to represent the P3 wide color gamut for brilliant, true-to-life color in photos and videos. Overall, the new M5 MacBook Pro will be easily capable of working with 4K and 8K footage and tackling motion graphics and compositing with some superfast render times. And, as you’d expect, Apple has shared that the new MacBook Pro will be fully optimized for macOS for the following popular video editing apps, including DaVinci Resolve Studio, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Motion, Adobe After Effects, Nuke, Autodesk Flame, and more. Credit: Apple

Price and Availability The new 14” MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Apple M5 10-Core Chip

16GB Unified RAM | 512GB SSD

14" 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR Screen

10-Core GPU | Neural Accelerators

16-Core Neural Engine

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.3

Thunderbolt 4 | HDMI | MagSafe 3

SDXC Slot | 12MP Center Stage Camera

Magic Keyboard | Force Touch Trackpad

macOS