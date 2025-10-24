A new LED Monolight is here, and Aputure is betting big that it’s going to be a fan favorite for production crews of all sizes. The STORM 700x aims to bring the company’s next-gen BLAIR light engine to a popular and essential form factor, which is commonly used by all types of videographers, rental houses, and pretty much every type of production in between.

With its reflector included, the STORM 700x is set to be three times brighter at three 3 meters than the LS 600x Pro, while still small and light enough to mount on a baby stand.

Let’s look at the Aputure STORM 700x Tunable White LED Monolight and see what it has to offer.





Aputure STORM 700x Tunable White LED Monolight Developed upon similar characteristics of the STORM 1200x, XT52, and 400x, this new 700x model aims to keep the brand's proprietary and innovative BLAIR chipset as a focal point for this new LED monolight option. The STORM 700x combines 700W with smooth dimming technology, multiple control methods, a convenient ProLock Bowens accessory mount, a smart cooling system, and a robust IP65-rated construction for high-end set work under any circumstance. Designed to be simply a great lighting solution for filmmakers, cinematographers, and lighting professionals, the STORM 700x should easily satisfy any need for high output and precision white light color performance in a weather-resistant body. The STORM 700x ships with a 35° reflector, a control box, a clamp, head, and power cables, and a soft rolling case that packs it all.

Price and Availability With the BLAIR (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red) light engine set to deliver the highest quality white light and greatest +/- green adjustability of any LED technology, the STORM 700x will be able to output saturated colors across more than 70% of Rec.2020 color space using Limited HSIC+ and x,y control modes. A nice option that could conceivably become your favorite light for all types of projects, the STORM 700x is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Studio & Film/TV Production

Output: 18,670 Lux at 9.8' w/ Reflector

2500-10,000K CCT; BLAIR LED Chipset

AC Power

Onboard, App, DMX, RDM & CRMX Control

CRI 95 | TLCI 95 | SSI 81 | TM-30 95/100

4 Fan Modes, G/M Shift & Effects

IP65 Design & ProLock Bowens Mount

Includes 35º Reflector & Control Box

Includes Cables & Soft Rolling Case